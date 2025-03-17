Why You're Only Supposed To Eat Caviar With This Bougie Spoon
Caviar is a high maintenance food. It costs a fortune, can dry out and harden if left for too long in the fridge, and is supposed to be eaten with a special bougie spoon. Yes, a regular metal teaspoon that you stir your coffee with simply won't do for this luxury diva, as it requires a mother-of-pearl spoon to safeguard the integrity of its unique flavor. Having said all that, we're happy to satisfy its demands, because what's an elegant soiree without a little glamorous drama?
When caviar comes into contact with metal, such as silver, aluminum, or nickel, it absorbs its metallic, coppery taste. This taints the delicate flavor profile of this gourmet food and ruins its buttery personality and oceanic quality, which is the same reason why you should never serve caviar in a metal bowl. A mother-of-pearl spoon is the perfect alternative because it doesn't adulterate the caviar with its own flavor. Made from mollusks, mother-of-pearl (also known as nacre) is the stuff that commonly coats the inside of oyster shells. It has an almost magical-looking sheen and beauty, which is why it's used to make classic jewelry. Moreover, it comes from the sea, which matches up beautifully with the origin of the caviar itself, creating a full circle moment at the table.
Your expensive caviar deserves beautiful presentation
While you could use plastic or wooden spoons to eat caviar as they won't oxidize the roe, they don't match the lavish character and opulent appeal of this luxury food. Seeing as caviar can cost up to $7,500 a kilo (if you have the funds to shell out for the premium rich and buttery beluga), you'll likely save it for celebrations and want to serve it in a striking way to match the special occasion. And there's nothing as pretty as scooping it up with a fancy mother-of-pearl spoon and placing it on a blini with a dash of crème fraîche. However, to get a true taste of the briny and buttery flavor of caviar, it's best enjoyed unadulterated straight off your bougie spoon.
The thing that makes caviar so expensive? Unlike cheaper fish roe that comes from salmon and capelin, bona fide caviar comes from farmed sturgeon, which are scarce and require extensive breeding and harvesting. The best caviar to try for beginners is osetra caviar. This variety is cheaper and smaller in size than the premium beluga caviar but it still has that characteristic aroma along with a nutty aftertaste. We'd recommend pulling it out of the fridge at least 10 minutes before you eat it to remove some of the chill and allow the flavor of the natural oils to come to the fore as they warm up.