Caviar is a high maintenance food. It costs a fortune, can dry out and harden if left for too long in the fridge, and is supposed to be eaten with a special bougie spoon. Yes, a regular metal teaspoon that you stir your coffee with simply won't do for this luxury diva, as it requires a mother-of-pearl spoon to safeguard the integrity of its unique flavor. Having said all that, we're happy to satisfy its demands, because what's an elegant soiree without a little glamorous drama?

When caviar comes into contact with metal, such as silver, aluminum, or nickel, it absorbs its metallic, coppery taste. This taints the delicate flavor profile of this gourmet food and ruins its buttery personality and oceanic quality, which is the same reason why you should never serve caviar in a metal bowl. A mother-of-pearl spoon is the perfect alternative because it doesn't adulterate the caviar with its own flavor. Made from mollusks, mother-of-pearl (also known as nacre) is the stuff that commonly coats the inside of oyster shells. It has an almost magical-looking sheen and beauty, which is why it's used to make classic jewelry. Moreover, it comes from the sea, which matches up beautifully with the origin of the caviar itself, creating a full circle moment at the table.