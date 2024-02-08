Why Most Restaurants Will Not Seat You Until Your Entire Party Arrives

If you've never worked at a restaurant, some common policies may seem baffling. From my 20 years of experience at a wide range of restaurants, I've seen the most confusion over the seemingly simple act of being seated at your table. For example, when you walk in without a reservation and notice empty tables, there might be a wait to be seated. The host is not trying to annoy you, far from it. Likely, there are not enough servers to cover all the tables, or perhaps the area is being held for a reservation. The host is trying to ensure the best experience for you at the table.

Likewise, when you have reservations for a large party, you'll often be asked to wait for everyone to arrive before you are shown to the table. Restaurants operate on very thin profit margins, and every square foot of dining room space is a precious opportunity to make money. Standard restaurant tables seat two or four people, and tables for larger groups are pulled together to accommodate the party. If you are seated before everyone arrives and the party size shrinks, the restaurant loses the chance to fill those unused seats.

Seating just part of a large party is also challenging for the dining room staff. If a partial party is seated, the servers will need to spend precious time checking on the status of the table, and they might miss cues that the party is ready to be served.