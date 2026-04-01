9 Chain Restaurants That Actually Have Dress Codes

As you leave your home on the way out to lunch or dinner at a local restaurant, the most common scenario is to check your pockets or purse to make sure that you have your wallet and bank card. What many diners don't consider, though, is if they are dressed the part (or not). Some of the popular U.S. chain restaurants have strict dress codes in place that, if not followed, can have you turned away at the door.

In most cases, these dress codes are forged into the restaurant's terms and conditions as a way to maintain a certain atmosphere or brand identity. While they are most often adhered to and accepted, these codes have also been met with controversy — looking at Ruth's Chris Steak House, which was put in the spotlight recently over its dress code policy. It's not always well received and diners have different opinions on these policies.

Whether it's smart casual, business attire, or simply a certain banned style of clothing, it's always a good idea to first check that you're wearing the right gear before trying a new restaurant chain for the first time. You might be surprised to find that leggings, hats, or even certain odors can get you turned away from a table you booked weeks in advance. This article takes a closer look at some of the dress codes you can expect to find at U.S.-based restaurant chains. Enter these establishments in the wrong outfit at your peril.