9 Chain Restaurants That Actually Have Dress Codes
As you leave your home on the way out to lunch or dinner at a local restaurant, the most common scenario is to check your pockets or purse to make sure that you have your wallet and bank card. What many diners don't consider, though, is if they are dressed the part (or not). Some of the popular U.S. chain restaurants have strict dress codes in place that, if not followed, can have you turned away at the door.
In most cases, these dress codes are forged into the restaurant's terms and conditions as a way to maintain a certain atmosphere or brand identity. While they are most often adhered to and accepted, these codes have also been met with controversy — looking at Ruth's Chris Steak House, which was put in the spotlight recently over its dress code policy. It's not always well received and diners have different opinions on these policies.
Whether it's smart casual, business attire, or simply a certain banned style of clothing, it's always a good idea to first check that you're wearing the right gear before trying a new restaurant chain for the first time. You might be surprised to find that leggings, hats, or even certain odors can get you turned away from a table you booked weeks in advance. This article takes a closer look at some of the dress codes you can expect to find at U.S.-based restaurant chains. Enter these establishments in the wrong outfit at your peril.
Ruth's Chris Steak House: No hats, please, and keep your undergarments concealed
Starting with one of the most popular U.S. steakhouses to be in the news recently, Ruth's Chris Steak House makes its dress code very clear on its website. The chain tells us that it's committed to giving customers a unique and unparalleled dining experience. Perhaps one of its ingredients to do so includes how its customers dress, with the company stating that you'll need to go business casual if you're looking to dine at one of its locations.
The chain doesn't allow hats and asks them to be taken off when entering the restaurant. It also very specifically states on its website that if you do want to wear a ball cap, you'll be limited to the bar/lounge area only. As for clothing you can't wear in the dining rooms, you'll want to avoid heading there in gym gear, swimwear, and tank tops. You also won't be allowed to wear your favorite shirt with offensive graphics and swear words. For the ladies that like to show off a bit more, revealing clothing is a definite no-no, and make sure to keep your underwear concealed, as you are not allowed to show that off either.
While the policy has been on the chain's website for a while, it's created quite a bit of noise on social media recently. Some believe it's due to Ruth's Chris Steak House being acquired by Darden Restaurants. If you are visiting any of the 150+ locations across the U.S., make sure to follow their dress code.
Eddie V's: Make sure you dress appropriately
With over 30 locations across the U.S., Eddie V's promises its customers a captivating atmosphere and superb steaks and seafood, along with world-class service. Well, that's what they state on their website at least. The chain is positioned as a high-end fine dining experience, where the V Lounge sets the mood with live jazz, cocktails, and an overall sophisticated time out. It's probably not the place you'd expect to find patrons wearing athletic gear or shorts. While they don't allow either, there are a few other items you might want to reconsider before giving this high-end U.S. chain restaurant a visit.
The overall look that Eddie V's is going for is business casual, and the chain asks that you dress appropriately. A few of the no-nos stated on their website include uncovered sports bras, bralettes, or any excessively revealing items. If you are planning to visit with your underwear showing, that's also not allowed. As for clothing with offensive language or creative elements, prepare to be turned away at the door.
If you're planning to head there after an intense workout, or if you're late and have had to run to make your reservation on time, make sure to do a smell check before you enter. Eddie V's is quite specific about not allowing "clothing emitting offensive odors." So, if you want this fine dining experience, make sure to follow the guidelines.
The Capital Grille: Leave the spandex and sports bras at home
As you enter one of the 70+ Capital Grille restaurants across the country, you can expect to be greeted by Art Deco interiors, African mahogany paneling, and a variety of other opulent features. It's a sophisticated joint, after all, and considered one of the best steakhouse chains to dine at. It appears to be going for a warm and stately feel, which is quite reflective of the fine dining experience that Capital Grille is known for. It's certainly not going to be a cheap night out, but if you're looking for an iconic restaurant that delivers quality, Capital Grille is one to add to the list. What should you wear (or not), though?
If you consider how the restaurant positions itself on its website, there's no doubt about it being fine dining. The restaurant asks that its customers dress in clothing that is considered appropriate. Appropriate for Capital Grille seems to be business casual or a dress code fit for a night out at a resort. That means no athletic gear, and the gents should have sleeves on at all times.
You also can't arrive in uncovered sports bras or clothing that might come across as excessively revealing. As with Eddie V's and Ruth's Chris Steak House, you'll need to leave your favorite profanity-splashed shirt at home, because offensive language is right up top of the banned list. Bad odors as well — that's a definite no-no.
Ocean Prime: Don't go smelling like marijuana
Nationally acclaimed, high-end chain Ocean Prime has several multi-million dollar steakhouse locations across the U.S. It's the place to go if you're looking for a seafood and steakhouse menu that is chef-curated and paired with a wine list that will excite any connoisseur. If you've had the pleasure of visiting one of the 20+ Ocean Primes before, you'll be well aware of the elegant dining experience that it aims to offer its customers. If you haven't, then you may not be familiar with its dress code — which includes a few interesting mentions.
First up, it's another U.S. restaurant chain that doesn't allow revealing clothing, including exposed undergarments. You also won't be allowed in with any clothing that features offensive language or imagery. So, you'll probably want to leave that South Park favorite at home. Another interesting addition to the attire list is that the chain doesn't allow customers in who bring with them an excessive marijuana scent. Read into that as you will.
The website makes it very clear that the decision to enter and enjoy the experience rests with the management. A few other items you can't wear include sleeveless shirts for the men, anything that looks remotely like swimwear, and baseball caps (in the dining room at least). So, if you do want to splash out at Ocean Prime for a high-end dining experience, it's best that you check yourself before walking out the door. Going with business casual is going to be your safest bet.
Morton's The Steakhouse: Enforces business attire or a smart casual dress code
With over 50 locations across the U.S. and another nine outside of the country, Morton's The Steakhouse is another elegant and sophisticated destination for steak lovers. While the chain may have come from humble hamburger beginnings, today it provides an upscale fine dining experience. On the menu you'll find a variety of exquisite starters and mouth-watering mains that will invigorate your senses and frighten your wallet. Considering its high-end appeal, it's no wonder that there is a certain dress code that needs to be considered before your arrival.
While it's no surprise to most that it's a classy joint, there are a few specifics you'll need to note before considering what to wear. First up, the chain restaurant says that you're welcome to come in with business attire or smart casual. A few of the items that Morton's The Steakhouse doesn't allow includes anything you'd wear to the beach or to the gym, baseball caps, hats, and also beanies. Bandanas also won't be allowed, and nor will clothing that they feel is oversized or baggy.
Regardless of your status, if you arrive with ripped or distressed jeans, you'll be turned away at the door. The chain also doesn't take kindly to showing up with excessively revealing clothing. If you do arrive a little underdressed and plan to take a jersey with you as a backup, you'll be out of luck as they don't allow those either. Morton's The Steakhouse makes it clear that their management will ultimately decide on who can and can't enter.
Eddie Merlot's: No offensive odor, images, or language, please
Another high-end steak and seafood restaurant to make this list is Eddie Merlot's, a smaller chain consisting of 12 locations spread out across the Midwest and East Coast. It's positioned as a top-tier modern American steakhouse featuring an elegant and sophisticated interior. While prime-aged beef is one of the chain's biggest drawcards, the impressive wine list has racked some awards. Knowing all this, it's doubtful that you would arrive dressed in shorts and a vest. Still, for those who haven't yet visited an Eddie Merlot's, there are a few other things to consider when it comes to your dress sense.
To preserve elegant atmosphere at Eddie Merlot's, there are certain standards that your dress code will need to pass before you can enter. This includes no tank tops, sportswear, hats, or flip flops. If you arrive with what they deem to be an offensive odor, you're out the door before you've even begun. The chain also doesn't tolerate offensive language, and you'll need to keep all your bits and pieces concealed, as revealing clothing is a no-no.
The overall suggestion if you're unsure is to go with business or business casual. While you shouldn't be surprised to see customers seated in full suits as they dine, you should be fine if you arrive in a good pair of jeans and a button-up shirt.
Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse: The list is long
If you are heading to one of 15 Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse locations across the country, you should prepare for a somewhat comprehensive dress code list. Born in the early 1980s, the chain has always had a goal to embrace all that symbolizes a classic American steakhouse. While tradition is an important part, it looks to bring in a modern twist. Its dining areas are described as luxurious, with some locations replicating the look of classic Hollywood. This elegant feel does come with a strict dress code, though.
The chain restaurant's website has an entire page dedicated to its dress code. They state, upfront, that the dress code is rigid. This is another traditional American steakhouse that won't allow anything resembling beachwear or gym clothing. This includes athletic apparel, hoodies, and sweatpants. Also, stay away from ballcaps, hats, beanies, and bandanas. Baggie or oversized clothing is also on the no-eat list, as are tank tops and sleeveless shirts for the gents. Keep the offensive language at home, and don't you dare arrive in anything that might reveal more than it should.
To maintain the sumptuous smell of their $70+ USDA prime steaks, you also won't be allowed in with any clothing that might be giving off offensive odors. As it is clearly stated on the website, reservation status doesn't matter; if you break the dress code rules, you are out.
Perry's Steakhouse: Make sure your ball cap faces forward
Known for the Rare and Well Done® slogan, Perry's Steakhouse has been around for over 46 years and today has over 20 locations. You'll find the bulk of these in Texas, with locations in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, San Antonio, and Houston. It's a chain restaurant with an award-winning menu, which ranges from everyday starters to its famous pork chop. While it may seem like one of the more down-to-earth U.S. restaurant chains in this list, don't be fooled — the dress code list is quite substantial.
With a business casual guideline, you won't be allowed to arrive in athletic wear or anything you might wear to the beach. There are no sleeveless tops allowed, and certainly no exposed sports bras. You can wear a hoodie, but don't think you can have the hood on your head. Not a single item of your clothing is allowed to feature offensive language or designs, but you can wear a ball cap. The catch here is that it must be forward-facing at all times.
Not to come across as overly strict for a place that serves pork chop bites and fried shrimp, it does state that you can wear jeans and dress shorts — probably not at the same time, though. The chain has a few other requests as well. This includes balloons in the private dining rooms only, absolutely no marijuana, and limiting possible disturbances.
Mastro's: You'll need to go upscale — and no sheer attire
To complete this list of restaurant dress codes you need to know, we have Mastro's. Positioned as an upscale dining option with over 25 locations across the country, the chain promises premium experience. While Mastro's Steakhouse has Arizona roots, today it's present in ten states, from California to Massachusetts. It's another restaurant chain that offers an unforgettable fine dining experience, with a dinner menu that exudes elegance. It's not exactly cheap, but what would you expect from a high-end restaurant of this status? As for the dress code, there are a few things you need to know to avoid being turned away at the door.
The chain claims that its dress code is in place to uphold the sophisticated experience that diners expect. Going with an upscale dress code, you won't be allowed to arrive in sportswear or anything that may come across as too casual. Loungewear is also on the banned list. Make sure that you don't wear anything that shows too much skin and stay away from sheer fabrics. If your underwear is showing, they may politely escort you out. Also, steer clear of profanity-laced clothing.
Make sure not to arrive with any noticeable odors, whatever they may be, and think twice about what you place on your head. While fashionable hats are allowed, bandanas, beanies, and baseball caps are not permitted. For the men, you're best to go with a button-down collar shirt with a sport coat if you're looking to blend in.