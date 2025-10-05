The Steakhouse Chain With Arizona Roots That Serves The Absolute Best Filet Mignon

While the rest of us look for tricks to make filet mignon taste better at home, one of our Tasting Table team writers set out to evaluate filet mignon steaks served at different chains. The next time cravings strike, we have options. Instead of having to heat up kitchen pans and collect ingredients, one establishment rose to the top of the list with a delicious and pretty plating. At Mastro's Steakhouse, serving a perfect filet mignon seems to be the norm.

Mastro's executive chef knows how to make superior steaks, and plenty of netizens agree. "My goodness, it's the BEST filet mignon I have ever tasted in my life," remarked one visitor. "Definitely, from now on, it will be the filet mignon that I will always use to measure how good other filets are at other restaurants. I highly doubt this filet can be better anywhere else."

At Mastro's, USDA Prime steaks are wet aged for nearly one month before they are cooked at a precise 1,500-degree broiler, then served on plates heated to 450 degrees. "If you want flawless steak, curated sides, and an upscale vibe, Mastro's delivers — with high-end polish," wrote one customer. "As for the steak: I did the bone-in ribeye and the filet mignon, and both hit hard." These bites manage to deliver perfect sears and the buttery richness that a well-cooked filet mignon can offer.