The Steakhouse Chain With Arizona Roots That Serves The Absolute Best Filet Mignon
While the rest of us look for tricks to make filet mignon taste better at home, one of our Tasting Table team writers set out to evaluate filet mignon steaks served at different chains. The next time cravings strike, we have options. Instead of having to heat up kitchen pans and collect ingredients, one establishment rose to the top of the list with a delicious and pretty plating. At Mastro's Steakhouse, serving a perfect filet mignon seems to be the norm.
Mastro's executive chef knows how to make superior steaks, and plenty of netizens agree. "My goodness, it's the BEST filet mignon I have ever tasted in my life," remarked one visitor. "Definitely, from now on, it will be the filet mignon that I will always use to measure how good other filets are at other restaurants. I highly doubt this filet can be better anywhere else."
At Mastro's, USDA Prime steaks are wet aged for nearly one month before they are cooked at a precise 1,500-degree broiler, then served on plates heated to 450 degrees. "If you want flawless steak, curated sides, and an upscale vibe, Mastro's delivers — with high-end polish," wrote one customer. "As for the steak: I did the bone-in ribeye and the filet mignon, and both hit hard." These bites manage to deliver perfect sears and the buttery richness that a well-cooked filet mignon can offer.
More reasons to go out to eat and celebrate at Mastro's
Not only is the food at Mastro's delicious, but the ambiance oozes decadence. Servers in sleek outfits carry plates to tables and tempt customers with luxurious wine lists and dreamy slices of butter cake. "This place has the best filet mignon, best cheesecake, and best service," gushed one reviewer. "Love coming here for special occasions." The restaurant prides itself on offering a more upscale, elegant experience and has a mandated dress code that includes sports coats and collared shirts for gents. "The filet mignon was great, service was elegant, and I felt like a baller," wrote one pleased guest.
In 1999, the first Mastro's Steakhouse was opened in Arizona. The family powering the operation had been in the restaurant industry for decades prior and had developed the trust of many meat-loving customers. The concept of higher-end dining and uniquely cooked steaks caught on, and soon the restaurant could be found in major cities across America. Mastro's was eventually sold and is presently operated by Landry's. In a world where few things can be relied upon, a delicious piece of meat is a treat that can always be savored, special occasion or not.