12 Chain Restaurant Filet Mignon Steaks, Ranked Worst To Best

When it comes to steak cuts, filet mignon sounds like one of the fancier options, especially with its French name. Known for its lean and tender quality, filet mignon is often pricier than other cuts due to limited quantities. Though this cut may also be sourced from lamb or pig, restaurants typically mean beef unless otherwise noted on the menu. It's sourced from the tip of the tenderloin, which results in only a few filets per cow. Hence the higher price tag. Given its scarcity, you might be wondering how so many steakhouses can offer such a delicacy. Fair question. Is it really worth the hype?

Filet mignon is not a big cut of meat — mignon means small, and it's usually offered in 6 or 8 ounces. It's perfectly round and usually a couple of inches thick. It's a coveted piece of meat, because although it's incredibly lean, when cooked correctly, it's also incredibly tender, to the point of being able to cut it with a fork and melt in your mouth like a light, beefy piece of butter. It's best cooked quickly and enjoyed medium rare to rare. This slightly less flavorful cut is frequently served with sauces, toppings, or other ingredients to enhance presentation and taste.

We set out to find which chain restaurant makes the best filet mignon, drawing on customer reviews and other sources to help determine this ranking. Details on the methodology follow below.