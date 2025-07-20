The Steak You Should Always Skip At Outback Steakhouse
Outback Steakhouse has long been a reliable spot for a satisfying steak dinner — I know because I used to be a regular there, pre-pandemic. These days, I raise my own beef, which has only sharpened my sense of what's worth ordering and what isn't. And when it comes to Outback's steak options, the one I always tell people to skip (there are other dishes at Outback Steakhouse you should avoid) is the filet, not because it's bad — it's tender, sure — but because it just doesn't deliver the same value as other cuts on the menu.
Here's the deal: A filet mignon is typically one of the smallest and most expensive cuts of beef. But at Outback, you can order the porterhouse steak instead, which gives you both a filet and a New York strip. In other words, you're getting two steaks in one, with a more robust flavor and a more generous portion. As of this writing, the 22-ounce porterhouse is only about $7 more than the 6-ounce filet at most locations, but it's more than double the size. If you're dining for flavor, fullness, and value, the porterhouse makes the filet look like a splurge with little payoff.
Why the porterhouse beats filet
Because I raise my own beef, I understand firsthand how different cuts of steak are broken down, what they offer in terms of tenderness and flavor, and how much value you're actually getting from each. And from my point of view, the filet on its own just isn't the smartest order at a steakhouse, especially when the porterhouse is right there on the menu.
A porterhouse is a two-for-one deal. On one side of the T-bone is the filet mignon — that tender, lean muscle that everyone raves about. On the other side is the New York strip — a thicker, more marbled cut that brings the flavor. You're getting the steakhouse experience in full — delicate texture and rich, meaty depth on one plate. At home, I'd never carve off a small filet and ignore the rest of the loin, and you're essentially doing that when you order just the filet.
The porterhouse wins in nearly every category: flavor, portion, and value. And because it includes the prized filet, you're not missing out — you're upgrading. So if you're headed to Outback and want the best return on your steak investment, skip the solo filet and let the porterhouse do what it does best: Deliver the full spectrum of what a great steak should be. And if you want to skip the restaurant altogether and cook your own Porterhouse the way Martha Stewart would, I fully support you.