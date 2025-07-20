The Steak You Should Always Skip At Outback Steakhouse

Because I raise my own beef, I understand firsthand how different cuts of steak are broken down, what they offer in terms of tenderness and flavor, and how much value you're actually getting from each. And from my point of view, the filet on its own just isn't the smartest order at a steakhouse, especially when the porterhouse is right there on the menu.

A porterhouse is a two-for-one deal. On one side of the T-bone is the filet mignon — that tender, lean muscle that everyone raves about. On the other side is the New York strip — a thicker, more marbled cut that brings the flavor. You're getting the steakhouse experience in full — delicate texture and rich, meaty depth on one plate. At home, I'd never carve off a small filet and ignore the rest of the loin, and you're essentially doing that when you order just the filet.

The porterhouse wins in nearly every category: flavor, portion, and value. And because it includes the prized filet, you're not missing out — you're upgrading. So if you're headed to Outback and want the best return on your steak investment, skip the solo filet and let the porterhouse do what it does best: Deliver the full spectrum of what a great steak should be. And if you want to skip the restaurant altogether and cook your own Porterhouse the way Martha Stewart would, I fully support you.