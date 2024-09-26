How To Cook A Porterhouse Steak Like Martha Stewart
A porterhouse steak comes out deliciously on the grill or cooked in a cast-iron pan on the stovetop, but leave it to the iconic Martha Stewart to have another flavorful way to cook the meat. In a recent interview with The Daily Meal about her upcoming 100th cookbook, Stewart shares her tips for making a porterhouse steak in your home kitchen. And you won't even have to go outside and fire up the grill to cook a restaurant-quality steak at home like a pro.
"Many people just don't know how to cook a steak, so I wanted to put that in," she explains. "Even though I eat steak maybe once a month, if it's well done I can actually devour a whole little porterhouse." So how does she do it? "I very gently salt it and pepper it, and then I sear it and ... put it in the broiler. I have an open air broiler I call the salamander, and that's what I like to cook it in. But simple, simple, simple and not overdone. People who go for well done steak should not do that," Stewart says.
Tips for pulling off a perfect porterhouse the Martha Stewart way
It's certainly fine to stick with salt and black pepper to season your porterhouse; it's what Martha Stewart does after all. However, it doesn't hurt to step up the seasoning game with a rub, like Tasting Table's first-class steak seasoning recipe that uses black peppercorns, crispy fried garlic, and fennel pollen. You can also coat the meat in a store-bought steak rub, but be mindful of the salt levels. To keep it easy, adapt this porterhouse steak with orange and cumin rub recipe to be seared and finished in the broiler as Stewart does.
To broil a porterhouse steak after a quick sear, place the oven rack about five inches from the broiler at the top of the oven. The precise cooking time will vary depending on your preferred doneness. For a medium-rare steak, three to four minutes on each side to an internal temperature of around 130 degrees Fahrenheit is enough. For a medium steak, increase the cooking time slightly and use a thermometer to check for a temperature between 135 and 145 degrees Fahrenheit. Allow the steak to rest so it soaks up its juices before you slice, and serve with classic sides like smashed potatoes and herbed roasted root vegetables. And don't forget to grab "Martha: The Cookbook" for more tips when it's out in November 2024.
