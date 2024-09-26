How To Cook A Porterhouse Steak Like Martha Stewart

A porterhouse steak comes out deliciously on the grill or cooked in a cast-iron pan on the stovetop, but leave it to the iconic Martha Stewart to have another flavorful way to cook the meat. In a recent interview with The Daily Meal about her upcoming 100th cookbook, Stewart shares her tips for making a porterhouse steak in your home kitchen. And you won't even have to go outside and fire up the grill to cook a restaurant-quality steak at home like a pro.

"Many people just don't know how to cook a steak, so I wanted to put that in," she explains. "Even though I eat steak maybe once a month, if it's well done I can actually devour a whole little porterhouse." So how does she do it? "I very gently salt it and pepper it, and then I sear it and ... put it in the broiler. I have an open air broiler I call the salamander, and that's what I like to cook it in. But simple, simple, simple and not overdone. People who go for well done steak should not do that," Stewart says.