How To Make A Superior Steak, According To Mastro's Executive Chef

A steak seems like a deceptively simple meal to make, but as anyone who has tried to cook one at home knows, there are actually a lot of ways to mess it up. That being said, there are also an equal number of ways to improve your steak game as well, with a few good tips from those who have mastered the art of meat preparation.

In order to get to the bottom of how you can cook a superior steak, we spoke to Executive Chef Walter Mayen of Mastro's Steakhouse in Beverly Hills. Mastro's has been ranked on multiple lists as one of the best steakhouses in Los Angeles, if not the entire state.

Chef Mayen told us some insider chef's tips, as well as his personal methods and preferences when it comes to preparing steaks. He also went over some frequent mistakes people make when cooking at home, as well as subtle ways to massively improve the flavor of your final product. Whether you're trying to find out what seasoning works best, how to get a perfect sear, or how to get the right temperature on your pan, this article will answer almost all your steak-related questions.