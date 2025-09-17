Dress Code Mistakes You Should Avoid At Ruth's Chris Steak House
When dining out, you may or may not be putting much thought into what you're wearing, depending on the occasion. But some establishments, especially those that are considered fine dining, like Ruth's Chris Steak House, have dress codes.
While most places are relatively lax on enforcing a dress code, it's best practice to abide by whatever rules are in place out of respect for the space and to ensure you're able to enjoy your meal. As noted on its website, Ruth's Chris Steak House recommends guests wear smart casual or semi-formal attire. However, there are no hard and fast rules. Instead, the company encourages its guests to wear what's comfortable while requesting they avoid certain items.
The items you absolutely should not wear to dine at Ruth's Chris Steak House include anything with offensive, vulgar, or inappropriate language or graphics to ensure the space remains family-friendly. Ruth's Chris also asks that guests avoid exposed undergarments, cutoff shorts, and tank tops. Lastly, if you wear a hat, you should plan on removing it before being seated in the dining room.
Is the dress code universal throughout the entire restaurant?
Ruth's Chris Steak House typically has a separate bar and dining room, and some locations have an outdoor patio, but the dress code is not enforced universally in all spaces. The bar has a much more casual vibe, and the Ruth's Chris website states that both hats and sports jerseys are allowed in the bar and the outdoor dining space, but not the indoor dining room. Pretty much everything else within reason is good to go, from jeans to a full suit and tie.
Dress codes certainly can be restrictive, but Ruth's Chris Steak House keeps them pretty fair and reasonable. Plus, removing your hat and dressing up just a bit is a small price to pay to enjoy some of the Ruth's Chris signature sides and buttery, sizzling steaks, which taste so good due to its use of quality meat and signature cooking style. It also helps maintain the overall atmosphere that the steakhouse chain has been curating since 1965. Ruth's Chris Steak House was founded by a woman named Ruth Fertel, who mortgaged her home to open the original location. Today, the chain is flourishing and successful. If you've never been, it might be time to put together your best smart casual outfit and experience it for yourself. We've even compiled 10 tips for first timers at Ruth's Chris so you can study up before you go.