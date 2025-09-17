Dress Code Mistakes You Should Avoid At Ruth's Chris Steak House

When dining out, you may or may not be putting much thought into what you're wearing, depending on the occasion. But some establishments, especially those that are considered fine dining, like Ruth's Chris Steak House, have dress codes.

While most places are relatively lax on enforcing a dress code, it's best practice to abide by whatever rules are in place out of respect for the space and to ensure you're able to enjoy your meal. As noted on its website, Ruth's Chris Steak House recommends guests wear smart casual or semi-formal attire. However, there are no hard and fast rules. Instead, the company encourages its guests to wear what's comfortable while requesting they avoid certain items.

The items you absolutely should not wear to dine at Ruth's Chris Steak House include anything with offensive, vulgar, or inappropriate language or graphics to ensure the space remains family-friendly. Ruth's Chris also asks that guests avoid exposed undergarments, cutoff shorts, and tank tops. Lastly, if you wear a hat, you should plan on removing it before being seated in the dining room.