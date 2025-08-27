10 Tips For Your First Time Dining At Ruth's Chris Steak House
Craving a big, juicy steak that you don't have to make yourself? Want to celebrate a special occasion ... or go out for a nice meal just because? If so, Ruth's Chris Steak House may just be your best option when it comes to a chain restaurant. The higher-end spot is definitely a step up from other popular steak chains out there, offering an elevated dining experience that keeps steak lovers coming back time and time again.
But if you've never been to Ruth's Chris before, you might not know exactly what to expect. You'll get a much different experience than you would from, say, an Outback Steakhouse or a Texas Roadhouse. Curious about what you'll experience on your first visit to Ruth's Chris? We've compiled some of our best tips for dining at the popular steakhouse chain so you know exactly how to prepare before your visit. Just be warned: Once you eat there one time, there's a good chance you'll want to go back again to dig into yet another succulent, juicy cut of steak.
You should probably make a reservation to dine at Ruth's Chris
There are a lot of chain restaurants where it's not necessary to make a reservation. Unless you know your local casual steakhouse usually has a wait, you're probably fine to just walk in and get seated within 15 minutes or less. But that may not always be the case when you dine at Ruth's Chris Steak House, which is why we recommend making a reservation. The restaurant's website says that reservations are "highly recommended, if not required." That suggests there's a high chance you're not even going to get a seat if you don't plan in advance.
However, it's pretty easy to make a reservation. You can either do so online or by simply calling your local Ruth's Chris to reserve your spot. This makes it easier to plan your night out, since you know you won't have to wait for a table. That's a huge plus whenever you're dining out, but it's especially nice when you're celebrating something important, which is often the case when diners decide to eat at Ruth's Chris.
It's not a good idea to touch your plate as soon as your steak comes out
If you're like us, then you want to dig into your meal as soon as it arrives at your table. After all, you may have been waiting for a long time to eat anyway, so taking your time probably isn't your first instinct. However, when you're dining at Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, you'll want to be really careful about approaching your meal straight away — steaks at the chain are served on 500-degree plates. Even though those plates cool down relatively quickly, you're likely to get burnt if you get too close too soon.
Wondering why Ruth's Chris serves its steak on incredibly hot plates? Well, the chain is also known for pouring butter on top of its steaks. When that melted butter comes into contact with the hot plate, it starts to bubble and sizzle immediately, creating a sensory experience of sound and aroma that will instantly make your mouth water. After a few minutes, you can feel free to start cutting into your steak, but just keep those high temperatures in mind before you make a move you might regret.
You should plan to spend about two hours at the restaurant
There are some restaurants you may visit where you know you're going to be in and out in a short period of time. A trip to a fast casual restaurant like Chipotle, for example, probably isn't going to turn into a super extended meal. However, Ruth's Chris Steak House is a different kind of restaurant, one where you're likely to want to luxuriate a bit, sip your wine, and spend plenty of time talking to your table mates. You'll probably want to budget about two hours to spend at the restaurant the first time you visit.
According to Ruth's Chris' website, a multi-course dinner at the chain tends to take just slightly less than two hours. Therefore, by budgeting two hours, you can ensure that you won't feel rushed to finish the dinner too quickly. If you're used to shorter, more casual dinners, two hours may seem like a long time. But once you start eating, drinking, and enjoying yourself at Ruth's Chris, you'll probably realize that you don't want to leave right away.
You can always ask to customize your steak
When you're making a steak at home, you have full control over every part of the cooking process. You can decide whether you want to grill your steak or go for a reverse sear, choose between simple salt and pepper or a more flavorful seasoning combo, and even add any sauces of your choice to the final product. But at a lot of steakhouses, that kind of customization just isn't an option — you have to settle with how the steak is normally served.
At Ruth's Chris Steak House, though, you have a bit more room for customization than you do at other restaurants. Not only do you get to choose how well you want your steak cooked, but you can also opt to add a blue cheese crust, bearnaise sauce topping, or hollandaise sauce topping (or leave things plain for a more classic steak experience). It's also possible to add a lobster tail or shrimp to your steak if you're craving a surf and turf experience. With all of these options at your disposal, Ruth's Chris allows you to craft your own steak exactly how you want it.
Smart casual or semi-formal attire is recommended
If you're headed to a chain restaurant like Outback Steakhouse, it doesn't really matter what you're wearing. You can show up wearing sweatpants, and you're not likely going to feel too out of place. However, Ruth's Chris is a bit higher-end than other chain steakhouses, which means that you might want to dress up a bit more than you would otherwise. The chain's website recommends smart casual or semi-formal attire. This could include a cocktail dress, a nice blouse, or a suit and tie.
However, if you want to keep it more casual, that's totally fine — just make sure to avoid a few no-nos. Ruth's Chris doesn't want patrons to wear any clothing that contains offensive language or graphics, out of respect for the other diners. The chain also asks that you avoid any exposed underwear, tank tops, and cut-off shorts. Hats are allowed at the bar and in outdoor dining experiences, but Ruth's Chris asks that you remove your hat before being sat in the main dining room.
We get that not everyone wants to be told what to wear when they go out to eat, and that's totally fine. But if you're looking for more of a casual dining experience, Ruth's Chris probably shouldn't be your first choice of restaurant.
Save plenty of room for dessert
Since Ruth's Chris tends to offer a nicer steakhouse environment compared to other chains, it's the kind of place that you may want to go when you're celebrating something special. And as long as you're celebrating, it only makes sense to go all out. In fact, even if you're just going to Ruth's Chris because you're craving a steak, you should take the opportunity to indulge in all the restaurant has to offer. That's why we suggest that you save plenty of room for dessert. The desserts here are seriously tasty, and the portions are not particularly small.
If you want to keep things simple, opt for the cheesecake. It's nothing unexpected, but if you're after that classic, creamy flavor, it'll almost certainly hit the spot. More of a chocolate person? Then the chocolate sin cake is probably right up your alley, with its flourless base blended with espresso for just the right hint of bitterness. The warm apple crumb tart is a solid option if you tend to prefer fruitier desserts, and the fresh seasonal berries with a sweet cream sauce makes for a lighter, fresher selection. Our suggestion? Go for a smaller steak and finish off strong with a dessert for the most enjoyable meal possible.
Try the seafood for some variety in your meal
When you go to a steakhouse, you're probably focused on just that: the steak. But ignoring the seafood that Ruth's Chris features on its menu is a big mistake if you want to taste the best of what the chain has to offer. The restaurant has some seriously delicious seafood options that you should definitely explore if you love surf 'n' turf (or just surf). If you're dining with a group, we suggest ordering the seafood tower, which comes with jumbo shrimp, crabmeat, and Maine lobster, along with other chilled seafood selections.
But you don't have to go all out and order the seafood tower at Ruth's Chris — there are other options as well. The seared ahi tuna is a great starter for those who are looking for something a bit lighter to start off their dinner, while the lightly fried calamari makes for a slightly heavier and more decadent offering. You can order salmon or a garlic crusted sea bass for an entree if you don't feel like steak, and you can even top your steak with shrimp or lobster. Seafood options abound at Ruth's Chris, and they're absolutely worth checking out.
Ask your server for help if you don't know what wine to order
Sometimes, when people go to a higher-end restaurant, they get intimidated by the wine list, especially if they don't tend to drink wine on the regular. But you shouldn't be shy about not knowing much about wine — most of us don't. That's exactly why staff members at restaurants like Ruth's Chris are knowledgeable about wine: so they can guide you in the right direction. Don't know anything besides the difference between white and red wines? No problem! Just ask your server for assistance, and they'll be able to help you out.
That being said, it's always good to know what you like when it comes to wine. Do you prefer a really bold red? They'll be able to point you in the direction of something you'll like to drink. In the mood for something lighter, like a white or a sparkling? They can help with that as well. Don't be afraid to ask questions, and you'll be able to buy a bottle that makes every sip enjoyable. Oh, and don't worry about following a bunch of wine rules you may have heard in the past — you definitely don't have to pair your steak with a red wine if that's not what you usually like to drink.
Check out the children's menu for little diners
When you go to a place like Ruth's Chris, you may assume that you can't really find many options for younger diners who have pickier palates than most adults. But that's not the case. After all, this is still a chain restaurant, and it seems like it's trying to appeal to a wide range of diners, including the little ones. If you have kids under 12 years of age, they can order from the children's menu, which offers a surprisingly wide array of options from which to choose.
Who says kids don't like steak? If your little ones want a taste of the same thing you're eating — just fit for smaller stomachs — they can always order the filet medallion, a four-ounce steak prepared any way they like. Grilled salmon is also an option if you have a seafood-loving child, but there are more traditional kids' menu items as well, such as a hamburger or cheeseburger, chicken fingers, mac and cheese, and a grilled cheese. Have your kids choose steamed broccoli or fries as a side dish, and they'll be eating just as well as the adults at the table.
Try the prix fixe menu for a special celebratory meal
There are times when you'll go out to a restaurant like Ruth's Chris and order off the à la carte menu, choosing everything for yourself. But there are other times — especially when you're celebrating an extra special event — when you may want to indulge in a prix fixe menu. Unlike most chain restaurants out there, Ruth's Chris Steakhouse offers just that. The prix fixe menu may change depending on when you decide to go to the restaurant, but it'll start off with an appetizer or a salad, followed by an entree, accompanied by a side. Then, you'll get a dessert once you're finished with the main part of your meal.
Sometimes, ordering from the prix fixe menu can make dining a bit more exciting — you don't know exactly what you're getting, and you may just get happily surprised by a dish that you might not have ordered on your own. Ask about pricing at your local Ruth's Chris, because the prix fixe menu may just be more affordable than a meal you'd order à la carte.