America's 8 Most Expensive Seafood Chains

Imagine a truly upscale seafood dining experience — complete with white tablecloths, flickering candles, and maybe a waterside view. You might not think of a chain restaurant for this kind of luxury meal, but think again. It's true many seafood chains are struggling these days, due largely to fluctuating seafood prices and slim margins, but across the U.S., a small group of true seafood-forward chains have captured a very specific market: those looking for high-end fish who aren't afraid of premium pricing. These restaurants are peddling unique offerings like California spiny lobster alongside classics like fried fish — a category that continues to earn serious praise at chain restaurants.

Nevertheless, it's a knife's edge between luxe and lavish. The diners who frequent these places have serious expectations and are unafraid to complain if prices outmatch quality. We've gathered a list of the most expensive seafood chains in the country by comparing both prices on premium items featured on their menus across locations, as well as general customer reactions from places like Yelp and Reddit. These chains boast 10 or more locations and have a specific focus on seafood. Although seafood pricing fluctuates widely by location and season, and some listed prices may change based on market price and can vary across cities, we tried to give you a sense of what they offer should you decide to open your wallet a little wider and give one of them a try for your next special occasion dinner.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.