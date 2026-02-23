America's 8 Most Expensive Seafood Chains
Imagine a truly upscale seafood dining experience — complete with white tablecloths, flickering candles, and maybe a waterside view. You might not think of a chain restaurant for this kind of luxury meal, but think again. It's true many seafood chains are struggling these days, due largely to fluctuating seafood prices and slim margins, but across the U.S., a small group of true seafood-forward chains have captured a very specific market: those looking for high-end fish who aren't afraid of premium pricing. These restaurants are peddling unique offerings like California spiny lobster alongside classics like fried fish — a category that continues to earn serious praise at chain restaurants.
Nevertheless, it's a knife's edge between luxe and lavish. The diners who frequent these places have serious expectations and are unafraid to complain if prices outmatch quality. We've gathered a list of the most expensive seafood chains in the country by comparing both prices on premium items featured on their menus across locations, as well as general customer reactions from places like Yelp and Reddit. These chains boast 10 or more locations and have a specific focus on seafood. Although seafood pricing fluctuates widely by location and season, and some listed prices may change based on market price and can vary across cities, we tried to give you a sense of what they offer should you decide to open your wallet a little wider and give one of them a try for your next special occasion dinner.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
1. Truluck's
This Texas seafood institution started in the '90s with a simple mission: bring stone crab to the Lone Star State. For 30 years, Truluck's has made a name for itself as a date-night destination, offering not only its signature fresh stone crab claws, priced at between $12 and $39 each depending on size, but also the most luxurious of splurge meals, like a Trident Royale Tru caviar service for $165 at its Houston location. The more typical seafood offerings also come with a side of opulence. Take the Ōra King salmon, described as a "premium grade and exceptionally marbled" piece of fish served with farro and leek fondue and citrus–tarragon butter, and priced accordingly at $65. But don't forget dessert. Truluck's has a deceptively simple yet delicious carrot cake that has become a cult favorite as well.
On the whole, patrons seem to walk away from a Truluck's meal pleased, not just with the food but with how the atmosphere and service made them feel. One reviewer on Yelp described the restaurant as worth the hype. "[Truluck's] made me feel luxe and taken care of. This is truly a restaurant that thinks through how to make each customer feel warm and welcomed," they said.
2. Ocean Prime
Started in Columbus, Ocean Prime now considers itself a coast-to-coast chain, with flagship restaurants in cities like Beverly Hills and New York. It's perhaps best known for its elaborate yet modern chef-curated menu, Wine Spectator-honored wine list, and indulgent seafood offerings.
If you're in a city like Columbus and find yourself wanting to splurge at Ocean Prime, the dressed whole Maine lobster for $57 or the baked lobster mac and cheese for $44 will certainly make you feel fancy. But if you're looking for a truly expensive fish that is worth the price, the Chilean sea bass with broccolini, pearl onion, potato puree, and truffle vinaigrette for $62 is a good bet. While customers on Yelp rave about Ocean Prime's food, they also seem to appreciate both its posh drink menu — described as consistently on point — and the elegance of the atmosphere for a special dinner.
Try the smoked old fashioned, made with Angel's Envy rye whiskey, house demerara syrup, Angostura and orange bitters, and charred cherry wood smoke for $38 if you're looking to lean fully into the extravagance when you celebrate your next milestone.
3. Eddie V's
Eddie V's first opened in Austin and has since grown into a well-known national seafood chain owned by Darden, one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world. Eddie V's is all about fresh, prime seafood and a full evening experience. The fish served here is flown in daily and served in hearty portions.
If you're going big, you might as well go for The Big Eddie seafood tower, which lives up to its name with a $135 price tag. This literal tower is made up of wild-caught shrimp, Blue Point oysters, crab, and Maine lobster on ice, served with apple chile mignonette, atomic horseradish, and house-made stone mustard sauce. For something equally over-the-top but in a unique way, the Petrossian Royal caviar double-baked potato clocks in at $75. This mouth-watering potato is topped with Royal Baika caviar and crème fraîche. Or just go classic – two 7-ounce South African lobster tails, broiled and served with warm drawn butter for just $110.
Reviews suggest that most diners walk in expecting a hefty bill and judge the experience accordingly. On Yelp, customers frequently praise the attentive service and romantic atmosphere, with one noting, "This restaurant is hands down a 5 stars. They excelled at the ambiance, the service, and the food."
4. King's Fish House
This regional seafood chain operates 12 locations across California, Arizona, and Nevada and boasts a changing menu of fresh catches and seasonal, often local, flavors. While it may not have the coast-to-coast range of some others on this list, King's Fish House positions itself as a quintessential American fish house, striking a balance between that favorite local establishment feel and a premium menu.
The wild California spiny lobster, weighing in at 2 pounds, is listed at $120 at the Tempe location, making it one of the priciest items on the menu. For something a little less traditional but more affordable, the grilled octopus caponata — wild Spanish octopus with eggplant, olives, capers, and tomatoes — will set you back $23.75. And in Orange, California, a New England lobster roll is priced at $36, proof that even the classics don't come cheap here.
Customer reactions are mixed. On TripAdvisor, some diners describe it as the best seafood in town, with prices that feel fair for the outstanding quality and flavor, while others say that although the food is good, it doesn't always justify the steep prices. One even compared it to casual seafood chains like Red Lobster but with steeper pricing. Still, many reviewers walk away more than satisfied at King's, calling out the freshness of the fare, relaxed yet upscale vibe, and great service.
5. McCormick & Schmick's
McCormick & Schmick's walks a careful line between upscale enough for anniversaries and milestone dinners but approachable enough to feel familiar. It's also earned a reputation for generous portions — especially its fish and chips. Even so, a night here still lands squarely in the treat column on many diners' budgets.
Take the swordfish casino in Philadelphia, priced at $35 — grilled fish topped with lump crab, roasted red bell peppers, and bacon, with a mushroom and spinach sauté and lemon butter. If you're a light eater, a shareable crab cake, coming in at $24.50, is an option for two. But if you're there for a memory, the lobster tail for $60, served alongside scampi shrimp, grilled asparagus, and mashed potatoes, might be worth the bill. It's not the flashiest menu on this list, but it's priced in a way that feels like a celebration meal and a memory in the making.
Customer reactions reflect that balance. On TripAdvisor, some diners describe it as a reasonable night out given the setting and excellent service, while others caution that you should be emotionally and fiscally prepared to shell out — pun intended — once you've committed. A handful feel the cost doesn't always align with the food, but many reviewers frame it as a dependable special-occasion outing — one that comes at a price yet serves up an experience that pairs well.
6. Legal Sea Foods
A New England staple since the 1950s, Legal Sea Foods has built its reputation on consistency and quality control. The chain is known for meticulously testing its fish in its own lab before it ever reaches a plate, and its range stretches from Boston's waterfront to airport terminals across the region. Legal is arguably as much a part of the New England seafood landscape as clam chowder and lobster rolls — but that familiarity doesn't necessarily mean low prices.
At the Boston Harborside location, a shellfish tower for two is priced at $48 and features oysters, clams, shrimp cocktail, lobster, tuna tartare, and seaweed salad. Meanwhile, the cioppino, loaded with clams, mussels, shrimp, calamari, whitefish, and lobster tail in tomato broth, comes in at $46. Over 900 miles away, in Chicago, you can dig into a crab cake shrimp entrée — lump crab cake with grilled shrimp, mustard sauce, jasmine rice, and seasonal vegetables — for $45. These aren't small plates at either location, so you probably won't walk away hungry, but they're still solidly in that celebratory-dinner territory.
Customer reactions seem to hinge on value. On TripAdvisor, some diners rave about the freshness and portion sizes while still cautioning fellow diners to watch out for the price. Others feel the bill doesn't quite justify the experience, citing overcooked lobster and quality that doesn't match the reputation. Like many long-running chains, Legal Sea Foods inspires both love and scrutiny — especially hailing from a region where seafood reigns supreme.
7. Chart House
For Chart House, the setting is part of the flavor. With 24 locations, many perched along waterfronts or tucked into historic buildings, the chain has long made the view the main course of the dining experience. That's why it was recently honored with the OpenTable Diners' Choice 2025 award for Best Scenic View. But with scenery this carefully curated, diners inevitably wonder: Are the prices truly aligned with the quality of the food?
In historic Alexandria, Virginia, the sea bass and lobster risotto is priced at $54. It pairs the fish with a rich, creamy base that feels right for a sunset dinner by the water. The jumbo lump crab cake, served with remoulade and yellow pepper coulis, comes in at $28. Meanwhile, in Portland, the lemon-crusted salmon is listed at $44, accompanied by beurre blanc and garlic mashed potatoes. These numbers aren't the steepest on this list, but they suggest that aesthetics factor into the final bill.
Customer reactions often circle back to this idea. On Yelp, some diners applaud the location and atmosphere, while others question whether the food and service justify the cost, noting that the view is great but the overall experience doesn't always meet expectations for the truly upscale dinner experience they expect. At Chart House, what you see out the window is clearly part of the appeal and, depending on the diner, part of the calculation.
8. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen
If the other chains on this list feel all buttoned-up and shiny silverware, Pappadeaux brings the spice. Think bold Cajun flavors, butter-heavy sauces, and seafood that might put a little swagger in your step. With most of its locations in Texas, but some as far away as Chicago, the chain embraces that unique Gulf Coast vibe and doesn't shy away from pairing fish with heat, richness, and French Quarter flavor.
At the Greenwood Village, Colorado location, the jumbo shrimp brochette is priced at $42.95 and includes grilled bacon-wrapped shrimp stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese and jalapeño over dirty rice. The Mississippi catfish opelousas come in at $46.95, layering blackened catfish with oysters, shrimp, jumbo lump crab, and lemon garlic butter sauce over that same hearty rice base. In Birmingham, Alabama, the Texas redfish pontchartrain is also listed at $46.95, topped with lump crab and shrimp in a brown-butter wine sauce. These are not quiet plates; we're talking rich, stacked, and unapologetic.
Customer reactions reflect that energy. On Restaurant Guru, many diners praise the generous portions and flavor-packed dishes, describing meals as fresh, flavorful, and beautifully prepared — well worth the cost for lovers of seafood and spice. Still, some inevitably question whether the tab matches the expectation. As with much of Cajun cuisine, the appeal here isn't subtlety — it's personality — and whether that feels justified often depends on how much you value a plate with character.