The Seafood Chain That Tests Its Fish In A Lab Before It Hits Your Plate

If you've ever gotten food poisoning after eating seafood in a restaurant, the experience has probably taught you that not every place has the kind of quality standard you can trust. Between the risks of early spoilage and heavy metal contamination, seafood is a tricky thing to order, even more so when you're trying out a new place. One particular seafood restaurant, however, has built a reputation as the champion of quality by meticulously testing the items it serves in an in-house lab: Legal Sea Foods.

As one of the best seafood chain restaurants, Legal has been in the hospitality business since the late '60s and has even served its iconic clam chowder at multiple presidential inaugurations. What sets the chain apart from other restaurants, though, is the obsession with freshness and quality; its catchy tagline says, "If it isn't fresh, it isn't Legal!" The sourcing of every seafood item on the menu is transparently disclosed, prioritizing local catch and countries with the safest fishing practices. Freshness is the first step towards ensuring peak quality, but the second step is the independent testing.

According to the New York Times, the seafood at Legal is consistently checked for temperature throughout the process, making sure it's always kept cold. Bacteria, histamine, and toxin levels in the catch are also independently examined, giving the restaurant's customers peace of mind regarding the safety.