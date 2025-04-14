The Best Chain Restaurant Kids Menu Is A Picky Eater's Paradise

You'd be hard-pressed to find a mainstream restaurant without a kids menu, as leaving out the little ones is a risky idea for family-oriented eateries. Kids menus these days range widely, with some offering only a handful of token dishes, and others going all out with colorful stand-alone menus, coloring books, or puzzles. But not all restaurant chains stay current with family dining trends, especially when it comes to offering healthy, high-quality foods made to order rather than mass produced. Finding that kind of place takes some serious research.

Fortunately, we've gone in pursuit of that very thing, compiling Tasting Table's ranking of 12 Chain Restaurant Kids Menus. Many of the venues are familiar family favorites for dining out, including Chili's, Olive Garden, and the unfortunately disappointing Panera Bread. But the one landing in our top spot may come as a surprise, given the relatively small number of just 25 eateries in this chain, most located in New England. After considering factors such as eating preferences, food quality, affordability, healthy options, and the overall dining experience, we gave the number one kids menu ranking to Legal Sea Foods. (Coincidentally, Legal Sea Foods also took the top spot in our ranking of the best store-bought tartar sauces.) If your young folks aren't interested in seafood, no worries. The menu also features some good alternatives for picky eaters.