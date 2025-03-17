This Chain Restaurant Has A Truly Disappointing Kids Menu
Kids make everything in life better, except when it comes to dining out. They tend to have an attention span of about 10 minutes, or however long it takes them to clean their plate, and their palate typically prohibits most — if not all — fine eating establishments. Kids are usually picky eaters, and if chicken nuggets and hot dogs are not on the menu, it is not their kind of food. That's why you have to be strategic, even when it's a fast food chain. Tasting Table ranked chain restaurant kids menus and in its research found the one with the least appealing options is Panera Bread.
Now, Panera Bread is great for adults. Its spicy sandwiches and avocado toast are worth the cost, but few kids are going to order these. When Tasting Table crafted its list, the reviewers used a combination of their own experience with kids and eating out, including cost, healthy options, and their kiddos' preferences. When it comes to Panera Bread's kids menu offerings, there are five meals to choose from, and things are kind of cheesy. Sandwiches of ham or turkey and cheese top the choices, and there's also a broccoli cheddar cheese soup. But most kids don't request broccoli — even if it is swimming in a bath of cheese. Sides include apples, chips, or a baguette, and you can add a fruit cup or a drink for an additional cost.
Other kid options at Panera Bread
The only two items on Panera Bread's kid's menu that a finicky eater might consider are the grilled cheese sandwich or its mac and cheese, but again, they are all about the cheese. If you have a lactose or gluten-intolerant child, neither of these options rises to the top. And let's keep in mind that kids have food expectations just like adults. When you tell them you are going out to eat, they likely think of burgers, french fries, milk shakes, and cookies. Panera Bread is not going to hit those hopes.
That said, Panera Bread's kid's menu is economical, with a meal clocking in at as little as $5.69 and as much as $6.79. It's definitely cheaper than a Chick-fil-A kids meal, which includes five chicken nuggets, some fries or fruit, and milk or a soft drink and is over $8; however, Panera Bread's kid menu is still slightly more expensive than McDonald's 4-piece chicken nugget happy meal, which is just $4.99.
What chain has the best offerings? Surprisingly, Legal Sea Foods topped the list, serving up fresh veggies and fruit as healthy sides to go along with those fried fish fingers. The chain keeps the price at around $9 per meal.
If you are wondering if it is rude to bring food for your kids to a restaurant, the answer is yes. Don't do that unless you are ready to do the type of clean-up you do at your own home after they gobble it down.