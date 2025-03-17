This Chain Restaurant Has A Truly Disappointing Kids Menu

The only two items on Panera Bread's kid's menu that a finicky eater might consider are the grilled cheese sandwich or its mac and cheese, but again, they are all about the cheese. If you have a lactose or gluten-intolerant child, neither of these options rises to the top. And let's keep in mind that kids have food expectations just like adults. When you tell them you are going out to eat, they likely think of burgers, french fries, milk shakes, and cookies. Panera Bread is not going to hit those hopes.

That said, Panera Bread's kid's menu is economical, with a meal clocking in at as little as $5.69 and as much as $6.79. It's definitely cheaper than a Chick-fil-A kids meal, which includes five chicken nuggets, some fries or fruit, and milk or a soft drink and is over $8; however, Panera Bread's kid menu is still slightly more expensive than McDonald's 4-piece chicken nugget happy meal, which is just $4.99.

What chain has the best offerings? Surprisingly, Legal Sea Foods topped the list, serving up fresh veggies and fruit as healthy sides to go along with those fried fish fingers. The chain keeps the price at around $9 per meal.

If you are wondering if it is rude to bring food for your kids to a restaurant, the answer is yes. Don't do that unless you are ready to do the type of clean-up you do at your own home after they gobble it down.