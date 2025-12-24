The Overlooked Chain Serving What Some Call The Largest Fish And Chips They've Ever Seen
Fish and chips isn't just a British favorite that you have to seek out at local pubs stateside. The crispy, beer-battered filets served over a bed of crunchy french fries is a menu item you can find at many seafood chains around the United States. And the chain restaurant with some of the largest fish and chips customers have ever seen is McCormick & Schmick's.
Opening in 1974, McCormick & Schmick's Seafood and Steak provides a luxurious, bordering on fine dining experience at very reasonable prices. Not only do you get great value for your money at this steak and seafood chain, but the portion sizes are enormous. What's more is that the large quantities don't sacrifice the quality of your meal. The beer-battered fish is a giant filet of cod served over a bed of fresh, seasoned fries with a side of homemade tartar sauce and coleslaw. Five-star reviews on TripAdvisor raved about the enormous portion of fish and, more importantly, how delicious and high-quality it tasted. One customer wrote, "the fish and chips is a very large portion for one person." Another review from a Brit stated that the fish had "a nice flavor; the batter had a southern style spice added to it which didn't overwhelm the flavor," so the chain does put an American twist on a British classic. While McCormick and Schmick's is more expensive than a chippy shop, the quantity and taste of the fish is worth the splurge.
More reasons to love McCormick & Schmick's
While technically a steakhouse, McCormick & Schmick's seafood offerings are beloved by customers and critics alike. We ranked it the best seafood chain around, beating out well-known giants like Eddie V's Prime Seafood. In addition to a giant and perfectly-executed beer-battered fish and chips dish, we also think that McCormick & Schmick's is one of the restaurant chains with the best shrimp cocktails. Like the fish and chips, the shrimp cocktail features giant shrimp, plentiful enough to share, and at a bargain price. They also have one of the best chain restaurant happy hours menus, with other seafood favorites like Ahi tuna and Thai coconut curry mussels at $10 a plate not to mention fancy cocktails under $10.
Unfortunately, the chain is shrinking, suffering from strategic business moves on the part of its parent company, not to mention keeping up with ever-changing consumer trends. They've gone from 100 locations nationwide to under 20 locations in 13 states. So, if you don't have a McCormick & Schmick's near you, you might have to satisfy your own craving for fish and chips at home. We have an authentic British fish and chips recipe that adds beer to the fish batter and double fries the chips. Nervous about making fish and chips at home? Check out our list of tips to help you make restaurant-worthy fish and chips.