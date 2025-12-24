The Overlooked Chain Serving What Some Call The Largest Fish And Chips They've Ever Seen

Fish and chips isn't just a British favorite that you have to seek out at local pubs stateside. The crispy, beer-battered filets served over a bed of crunchy french fries is a menu item you can find at many seafood chains around the United States. And the chain restaurant with some of the largest fish and chips customers have ever seen is McCormick & Schmick's.

Opening in 1974, McCormick & Schmick's Seafood and Steak provides a luxurious, bordering on fine dining experience at very reasonable prices. Not only do you get great value for your money at this steak and seafood chain, but the portion sizes are enormous. What's more is that the large quantities don't sacrifice the quality of your meal. The beer-battered fish is a giant filet of cod served over a bed of fresh, seasoned fries with a side of homemade tartar sauce and coleslaw. Five-star reviews on TripAdvisor raved about the enormous portion of fish and, more importantly, how delicious and high-quality it tasted. One customer wrote, "the fish and chips is a very large portion for one person." Another review from a Brit stated that the fish had "a nice flavor; the batter had a southern style spice added to it which didn't overwhelm the flavor," so the chain does put an American twist on a British classic. While McCormick and Schmick's is more expensive than a chippy shop, the quantity and taste of the fish is worth the splurge.