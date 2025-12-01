9 Restaurant Chains With The Best Shrimp Cocktail
Although there are plenty of seafood dishes at your average chain restaurant, shrimp cocktail is a little harder to find. Not only that, but seafood prices, shrimp in particular, are on the rise. In this economy, it's not always wise to simply order a shrimp cocktail at any place that happens to offer it. You might want to save it for a restaurant that not only does it right but truly excels at the dish. But how do you know where to get a really good one?
We wanted to find out which chain eateries offer the best shrimp cocktail based mainly on public opinions from review websites, social media, as well as the occasional Tasting Table article — these finds are based on people's thoughts on flavor, freshness, quality, presentation, size, as well as overall value. It should come as no surprise that a lot of these chain restaurants revolve around (or at least focus on) seafood. So, if you're a fan of this specific crustacean dish, then get ready to add a few of these joints to your must-try list — you won't be disappointed.
Legal Sea Foods
When you're in the mood for shrimp cocktail at Legal Sea Foods, there are a couple of items that you can pick from. First, there's the standard shrimp cocktail, where you can get three or five pieces with cocktail sauce to dip them in. But if you crave a seafood selection, try the shellfish tower, which comes with the shrimp cocktail, as well as oysters, clams, lobster, tuna tartare, and seaweed salad. It's certainly an ideal choice for seafood and shrimp cocktail lovers.
Reviewers say that the shrimp cocktail is delicious and that the presentation is unmatched. It comes on a bed of shaved ice that keeps the shrimps cool without affecting the texture. So, the shrimps don't turn into a water-soaked mess. The jumbo pieces are crisp and fresh, so you know that they aren't overcooked. They're peeled, deveined, and ready for you to bite into them right away. People claim that it's the best shrimp cocktail ever, so if you were unsure about what to get while dining at Legal Sea Foods, you have to add it to your list of things to try. You can even order larger quantities (1 or 2 pounds) for delivery.
Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.
When a restaurant has the word shrimp included in its name, you can only hope that its shrimp cocktail is good; and that's certainly the case with Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., the themed establishment from the '90s that plays on its "Forrest Gump" association. It has a jumbo shrimp cocktail served with cocktail sauce that you can find on the appetizer menu. This dish is well received based on its flavor and freshness, but we also love the cost and presentation. It is served in a large goblet-style dish with ice, fresh parsley, and a lemon wedge that makes it look grandiose.
And yet, it is one of the more affordable options on this entire list — at the time of writing it costs just under $16 — making it great if you want to visit with family or save a few bucks. Customers say the shrimp cocktail is easily the best part of their entire meal with those large, delicious pieces of shrimp, while some confirm that the portion is generous. Depending on what you're going for or how much food you want, people also mentioned that they like to order it as their main dish. From size to pricing and flavor, Bubba Gump offers some of the best shrimp cocktails out there.
Ocean Prime
Ocean Prime specializes in seafood, steak, and cocktails, and a shrimp cocktail is two of those things — kind of. This establishment offers an upscale experience when you want to enjoy a menu curated by a chef, and that's reflected in the price of the jumbo shrimp cocktail — it's currently selling for $31. Whether you want to come for date night, a celebration, or just for tasty food, Ocean Prime is about as good as it gets. It's worth every dollar, and that's according to happy and satiated customers. If you happen to be in Southern California, Ocean Prime is one of the top restaurants in Beverly Hills.
People say the shrimp cocktail has an eye-catching presentation. While the shrimp itself is dunked into the cocktail sauce, the dish is served over dry ice (in a goblet that looks just like Bubba Gump Shrimp Co's). It appears like smoke billows from your crustaceans. It's really a sight to behold, and in part, explains the pricing. Plus, the shrimp are large, fresh, and absolutely heavenly. If you want an equally scrumptious and truly memorable shrimp cocktail to kick off your meal, then you have to go with Ocean Prime.
McCormick & Schmick's
When you're seeking the creme de la creme of all things seafood, look no further than McCormick & Schmick's as one of the top-ranking seafood chain restaurants famous for its quality. The eatery has been serving seafood for over 50 years, always with passionate dedication to fine seafood and superior hospitality. And shrimp cocktail is just one of many incredible options to drool over during your visit. This version comes with jumbo shrimp and cocktail sauce with a smidge of horseradish. And people say that the shrimp are indeed huge, potentially the largest they've eaten in their lifetime. The crustaceans are delicately placed over a big dish of ice to keep them as fresh as possible.
We'd say that size and price of $18.50 make it an unbeatable option, while the company's dedication to quality sets the dish further from competitors. The cocktail sauce is zesty thanks to that horseradish addition, giving you added flavor in every bite. McCormick & Schmick's is a place you have to visit when you want an excellent lunch or dinner experience because people consistently say you can't go wrong with the shrimp cocktail and seafood options in general.
Eddie V's Prime Seafood
Fans of Eddie V's Prime Seafood shrimp cocktail say this is the best that you can get from any restaurant. And after considerable research, we can pinpoint a few reasons why. One thing that sets the eatery apart is the sauces that accompany the dish. Here, you'll get four pieces of wild-caught jumbo shrimp that are served on ice plus a sauce trio: cocktail sauce that's made in-house, a stone mustard sauce, and atomic horseradish. Everything comes together to ensure each bite is better than the last, and according to customers, the atomic horseradish is indeed aptly named – ideal for those who love an explosion of heat.
Plus, people say that the food is fresh and totally delicious, with some of the largest shrimp that they've ever seen. You can expect Eddie V's to persistently serve a marvelous shrimp cocktail no matter where you go, whether that's one of its restaurants in Arizona or Michigan. One Eddie V's Tripadvisor reviewer shares, "I started with my favorite shrimp cocktail anywhere, and it was just as awesome as it is at the other locations." The size, quality, flavor, and wild-caught shrimp that Eddie V's provides certainly give the eatery a spot on this list.
Morton's The Steakhouse
Despite primarily being a steakhouse, Morton's has a phenomenal shrimp cocktail. The dish is actually part of the gluten-sensitive lunch menu, if you prefer to head there for more of a mid-day meal rather than dinner, but it's also a regular on the appetizer menu. It comes with jumbo shrimp, cocktail sauce that's made in house, and then some zingy horseradish to set it apart. Reviewers say that the appetizer is fresh, perfectly chilled, and a must-try when visiting the restaurant. People seem to enjoy it as a starter to kick off their night.
The jumbo shrimp are substantial and sturdy to create the perfect mouthfeel as you bite into them and are deemed to be an otherworldly type of dish. It's presented similarly to the Ocean Prime version with dry ice, giving it a striking appearance. Of course, Morton's includes horseradish for added flavor. People love Morton's The Steakhouse's shrimp dish so much that copycat recipes attempt to recreate it. The recipes also include coveted cocktail sauce and horseradish. But alas, your best bet is just to visit your nearest location to simply savor the experience.
The Capital Grille
The Capital Grille has an extensive menu, but the shrimp cocktail is a stand-out choice if you're not sure what you should pick. It comes with chilled jumbo shrimp and the in-house cocktail sauce with a touch of heat. The cocktail sauce gets constant compliments, partially thanks to the pleasant heat delivered by the horseradish, so make sure to generously dip your shrimp in it. The pieces are laid out on a tray of ice, which keeps the shrimp nicely chilled and helps the dish stand out presentation-wise. Reviewers love the appetizer and say the shrimp is fresh and plump, and overall are of good size.
You could even do a split order of the shrimp cocktail, which is a unique option we haven't seen other restaurants do; customers say the split version offers an incredible presentation and that the restaurant provides additional horseradish that is indeed hot enough to offer a burst of flavor to each piece. Overall, people say The Capital Grille provides a high-end standout experience, so check it out if you have one close to you.
Red Lobster
Red Lobster is a staple when it comes to seafood, and you can count on it to serve up some scrumptious shrimp cocktail, too. The appetizer used to be made with the classic jumbo shrimp and cocktail sauce combination, but the brand revamped the dish in early 2024. Now, it brings black tiger shrimp into the mix along with the Samu Sauce, which is a Thai chili-lime cilantro sauce that brings on the heat. People call the dish out for being really tasty, and the Thai sauce offers a memorable flavor to the shrimp that people mention makes it seem fancy.
As one Facebook user puts it, "Samu sauce on everything!" This condiment elevates the shrimp cocktail from basic to mouth-watering. Overall, the consensus is that the revamped black tiger version of the shrimp cocktail is amazing and consistently makes it onto people's must-order list. While you're there, don't forget to munch on Cheddar Bay Biscuits or the Bar Harbor Lobster Bake, which we deemed the top two best items that you can get at Red Lobster. People are huge fans and say they'd pick Red Lobster over any other eatery.
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
If you're looking for a fan favorite item when you go to Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, there is no question — you have to get an order of colossal shrimp cocktail served with a dynamic horseradish cocktail sauce. Fleming's is known for using high-quality steak, so it doesn't come as a surprise that the shrimp is just as exceptional, according to its customers. It's frequently on people's list of items they order at the chain's locations. People mention that the shrimp is wonderfully succulent, fresh, quite large, and delicious.
The equally fresh horseradish is delicately placed on top of the cocktail sauce. That means you can customize it to your liking, whether you thoroughly mix it into the sauce for a more even bite or load up the horseradish alone on your seafood for peak heat. Customers mention that it's a marvelous appetizer to share with someone to get your evening off on the right foot. The quality, freshness, and large size all come into play to place this dining spot on our list of the top shrimp cocktails.
Methodology
Through plenty of research, we found the top restaurants offering shrimp cocktails based on people's reviews. We found that the opinions boiled down to flavor, quality, freshness of ingredients, shrimp size, how the dish is plated and presented, and its overall value. We sourced multiple reviews for each restaurant (from websites like Tripadvisor, Yelp, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, and more) to ensure that each dish is widely liked by customers who purchase it.
You may find that some of these lean toward a classic shrimp cocktail, while others have more unique flavors, sauces, or components to help set them apart. Either way, this compilation should leave you feeling confident about the top places to get well-made and tasty shrimp cocktails.