9 Restaurant Chains With The Best Shrimp Cocktail

Although there are plenty of seafood dishes at your average chain restaurant, shrimp cocktail is a little harder to find. Not only that, but seafood prices, shrimp in particular, are on the rise. In this economy, it's not always wise to simply order a shrimp cocktail at any place that happens to offer it. You might want to save it for a restaurant that not only does it right but truly excels at the dish. But how do you know where to get a really good one?

We wanted to find out which chain eateries offer the best shrimp cocktail based mainly on public opinions from review websites, social media, as well as the occasional Tasting Table article — these finds are based on people's thoughts on flavor, freshness, quality, presentation, size, as well as overall value. It should come as no surprise that a lot of these chain restaurants revolve around (or at least focus on) seafood. So, if you're a fan of this specific crustacean dish, then get ready to add a few of these joints to your must-try list — you won't be disappointed.