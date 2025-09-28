This Seafood Chain Restaurant Ranks First For Us When It Comes To Top-Notch Quality
It's easy to assume that independent seafood houses have proprietary secrets or pride themselves on local, fresh fish that gives them an edge over mainstream seafood chains. But that's not always true, with many multi-unit fish and seafood eateries offering top-notch quality and chef-driven dishes. We discovered that the delicious way by compiling a ranked list of 19 seafood chain restaurants across the U.S., ranked from worst to best and everything in-between. While we didn't enjoy big chains like Red Lobster (though it recently launched a major rebrand), one seafood chain clearly stood out for our top spot: McCormick & Schmick's. It's a relatively small chain compared to others, with only 19 locations nationwide — but it maximizes those venues in ways that make it unlike most other chains.
McCormick & Schmick's has a devoted base of diners who appreciate a collection of features. The chain has a reputation for fresh seafood and a solid oyster program, often using its own private oyster beds. The company emphasizes sourcing fish from local waters "and beyond," highlighting varieties like Northwest salmon, Alaskan halibut, Oregon Petrale sole, and Hawaiian mahi mahi – plus a large selection of oysters from both the U.S. and Canada. Our Tasting Table reviewer noted McCormick & Schmick's claim of serving the most sustainable seafood on the planet, a big plus by anyone's book — and the main reason this seafood restaurant tops our list. "While we support its noble efforts at preserving the ocean's fragile ecosystem," we said, "for the most part, we're just fans of the food." Fair enough, and there's plenty of good reason for that.
McCormick & Schmick's stands out with regional menu specialties
Our favorite thing about McCormick & Schmick's isn't just its varied and interesting menu, but its flexibility in accommodating regional specialties and seasonal offerings based on location. When the restaurant topped our list, its San Francisco branch featured steamed Dungeness crab as well as fish and chips made with Anchor Steam beer, brewed in San Francisco since 1896. The Baltimore location likewise stands out for its Maryland crab soup, Maryland-style crab cakes, Chesapeake fries, and fish battered with Natty Boh lager, another century-plus-old American beer first brewed in Baltimore.
Customers across the McCormick & Schmick's landscape largely agree with the top-notch quality. Diners often praise the food itself, especially the seafood classics. For example, one Baltimore guest on Yelp highlighted the fried shrimp, crab cake, and Chesapeake fries during Restaurant Week, noting that the crab cake was moist and delicious, which is a big compliment in a state known for its crab cakes. Others praise the ambiance, happy hour prices, amazing fish tacos, and the "two buck shuck" special for oysters on the half shell. But several guests say that while the food hit the mark, the hospitality lags a bit. One Houston diner loved the food but described how the server barely spoke to them and didn't return to their table for over 20 minutes during a birthday outing. While this might be irritating for guests, it seems like this varies depending on location, so if you're in the mood for reliably delicious seafood, see where your nearest McCormick & Schmick's is located. For more insights on seafood dining across the country, check out our list showcasing the best seafood restaurants in America.