This Seafood Chain Restaurant Ranks First For Us When It Comes To Top-Notch Quality

It's easy to assume that independent seafood houses have proprietary secrets or pride themselves on local, fresh fish that gives them an edge over mainstream seafood chains. But that's not always true, with many multi-unit fish and seafood eateries offering top-notch quality and chef-driven dishes. We discovered that the delicious way by compiling a ranked list of 19 seafood chain restaurants across the U.S., ranked from worst to best and everything in-between. While we didn't enjoy big chains like Red Lobster (though it recently launched a major rebrand), one seafood chain clearly stood out for our top spot: McCormick & Schmick's. It's a relatively small chain compared to others, with only 19 locations nationwide — but it maximizes those venues in ways that make it unlike most other chains.

McCormick & Schmick's has a devoted base of diners who appreciate a collection of features. The chain has a reputation for fresh seafood and a solid oyster program, often using its own private oyster beds. The company emphasizes sourcing fish from local waters "and beyond," highlighting varieties like Northwest salmon, Alaskan halibut, Oregon Petrale sole, and Hawaiian mahi mahi – plus a large selection of oysters from both the U.S. and Canada. Our Tasting Table reviewer noted McCormick & Schmick's claim of serving the most sustainable seafood on the planet, a big plus by anyone's book — and the main reason this seafood restaurant tops our list. "While we support its noble efforts at preserving the ocean's fragile ecosystem," we said, "for the most part, we're just fans of the food." Fair enough, and there's plenty of good reason for that.