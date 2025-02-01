5 Expert Tips For The Absolute Best Fish And Chips Every Time

There's a reason most people dine out for the best fish and chips, and it has nothing to do with cooking skills or even the deep-frying mess it leaves in home kitchens. It really comes down to this: Fish and chips just taste better when professional chefs prepare it. The reasons can be multi-layered, but everyone agrees that an inferior piece of fish, or one cooked badly, is a why-bother scenario. Since eating out isn't always feasible, or affordable, we decided it's time to crack the code on making the absolute best fish and chips at home.

Advertisement

With that in mind, we reached out to an expert for some insights. Roberta Muir of Be Inspired Food-Wine-Travel helped up cut through the culinary chatter with some practical hands-on insights, all of which are very do-able in your own kitchen. They essentially come down to a list of things to avoid, and what to try instead. In a nutshell, five top mistakes arise when making fish and chips, according to Muir.

The first four involve frying the fish: Choosing the wrong fish, making the batter too thick, cooking at too low a temperature, and overcrowding the pan. The final one is all about those ever-important chips, aka french fries. Spoiler alert: Muir's method fundamentally neuters the word "fries" as the customary food descriptor here. She instead makes a good case for ditching the deep vat of sizzling-hot oil for a more hands-off approach to making the chips.

Advertisement