Seafood At Eddie V's Is Flown In Daily, And The Portions Are Bigger Than You'd Expect

When you want a luxurious dinner, seeking out a seafood restaurant is a good choice. You can enjoy everything from a briny shrimp cocktail to a comforting bowl of lobster bisque and even a remarkable seafood tower. Eddie V's Prime Seafood is on the smaller side of chain restaurants but boasts a smattering of convenient locations across the U.S. One of the most interesting things about the establishment is the fact that its seafood is flown in daily, fresh from the coasts. Another unique aspect, particularly these days, is the fact that the portions are surprisingly sizable and are, in fact, an excellent value for the price.

The Darden's-owned restaurant chain offers a variety of what it calls "pristine seafood." This includes such dishes as Norwegian salmon, crab-stuffed shrimp, and South African lobster tails, to name a few. Some of the seafood Eddie V's prides itself on flying in daily include Nantucket Bay scallops, halibut, and wild salmon, among others. In fact, the brand flies its seafood offerings in from everywhere from Boston and Rhode Island to the Caribbean.

As far as portion size is concerned, reviews across TripAdvisor tout Eddie V's portions as "very generous," "ample," and large with "enough left over for a good lunch the next day." It's clear to see that the restaurant takes both quality and quantity into consideration for its daily orders. Additionally, it's worth noting that one of the biggest myths about seafood quality is that the freshest seafood is whatever is closest. Eddie V's selection of seafood completely blows this misinformation out of the water, going the extra mile for the freshest catches.