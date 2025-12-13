Seafood At Eddie V's Is Flown In Daily, And The Portions Are Bigger Than You'd Expect
When you want a luxurious dinner, seeking out a seafood restaurant is a good choice. You can enjoy everything from a briny shrimp cocktail to a comforting bowl of lobster bisque and even a remarkable seafood tower. Eddie V's Prime Seafood is on the smaller side of chain restaurants but boasts a smattering of convenient locations across the U.S. One of the most interesting things about the establishment is the fact that its seafood is flown in daily, fresh from the coasts. Another unique aspect, particularly these days, is the fact that the portions are surprisingly sizable and are, in fact, an excellent value for the price.
The Darden's-owned restaurant chain offers a variety of what it calls "pristine seafood." This includes such dishes as Norwegian salmon, crab-stuffed shrimp, and South African lobster tails, to name a few. Some of the seafood Eddie V's prides itself on flying in daily include Nantucket Bay scallops, halibut, and wild salmon, among others. In fact, the brand flies its seafood offerings in from everywhere from Boston and Rhode Island to the Caribbean.
As far as portion size is concerned, reviews across TripAdvisor tout Eddie V's portions as "very generous," "ample," and large with "enough left over for a good lunch the next day." It's clear to see that the restaurant takes both quality and quantity into consideration for its daily orders. Additionally, it's worth noting that one of the biggest myths about seafood quality is that the freshest seafood is whatever is closest. Eddie V's selection of seafood completely blows this misinformation out of the water, going the extra mile for the freshest catches.
Getting the best value at Eddie V's
Eddie V's is best known for its seafood, and for good reason. In addition to its daily catches, the chain offers a wide variety of steaks and side dishes, as well as a selection of Prohibition era-inspired "cocktails with attitude" that makes it a prime destination for anyone wanting an indulgent fine dining experience. One of the most popular items on its menu is the crab fried rice with mushrooms and scallions. Made with generous portions of jumbo lump crab and shiitake mushrooms, the Eddie V's menu itself asks whether this should be a "side or the main event." Depending on how hungry you are, this could certainly satisfy by itself.
For those who truly want to live it up, Eddie V's seafood towers aren't to be missed. Available for dine-in only, both the shellfish tower and "The Big Eddie" offer a true feast for the senses. The latter features such favorites as Blue Point oysters, wild-caught shrimp, Maine lobster on ice, and colossal crab alongside house-made stone mustard sauce, apple chile mignonette, and Atomic Horseradish. To make the most of your meal, you'll definitely want to dine with a group of like-minded foodies who are into seafood. As the menu is à la carte, you'll definitely want to bring your appetite and be prepared to share a few sides and mains as well as to box up your leftovers for later enjoyment. Don't underestimate the portion size; just be open to delight in every bite.