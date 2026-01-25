The 'World Class' Dessert Truluck's Patrons Have Loved For Over 30 Years
Truluck's is a restaurant known for its high-quality seafood and steaks. But did you know it also serves up a bevy of tasty desserts? In addition to treats like crème brûlée, baked Alaska, chocolate malt cake, and key lime pie, depending upon your location, the upscale chain also offers a world-class carrot cake.
For more than 30 years, diners have been treated to this delicious slice of heaven, which arrives at the table with four layers of spongy cake divided by silky cream cheese icing, topped with spicy pecans and warm butterscotch sauce. A full serving of the carrot cake goes for $16, and a petit serving costs $11.
On Reddit, someone said their partner deemed Truluck's carrot cake the "best she's ever had," and in her own review, Barbara McKay echoed a similar comment, writing that it was "THE BEST carrot cake of [her] life." She continued, "Sure the steak, seafood and all the sides are fantastic, but I would be perfectly happy just sitting in this luxurious restaurant eating only [its] carrot cake." Another person on Facebook said, "By far the best carrot cake in production anywhere."
The perfect wine pairing and how to recreate Truluck's carrot cake at home
Once you've downed your stone crab claws and finished off your Mediterranean branzino, order a slice of carrot cake with a glass of the perfect wine to complete your Truluck's experience. The restaurant recommends Blandy's, Malmsey, 10-year Madeira.
"The addition of Madeira somehow takes this cake above and beyond world class. It's a match made in heaven. The wine's bright acidity offers an amazing counterpoint to the richness of our signature dessert, and its caramel, fig, and nutty notes round out the experience," Truluck's explained in a November 2025 blog post, describing the wine as "rich and decadent yet perfectly balanced."
Truluck's can be found throughout Texas in locations including Austin, Dallas, Houston (it's one of Houston's absolute best seafood restaurants), Plano, Southlake, and The Woodlands, in Florida in places like Naples, Miami, and Fort Lauderdale, and in Washington, D.C., and Rosemont, Illinois. But if you don't live nearby, fear not; you can recreate this world class cake at home.
For a homemade version of Truluck's carrot cake, you could go all the way and research the many copycat recipes online. Or, for a quicker fix, pick up a similar layered carrot cake and top it with butterscotch sauce and the restaurant's signature spiced pecans.