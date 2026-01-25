The 'World Class' Dessert Truluck's Patrons Have Loved For Over 30 Years

Truluck's is a restaurant known for its high-quality seafood and steaks. But did you know it also serves up a bevy of tasty desserts? In addition to treats like crème brûlée, baked Alaska, chocolate malt cake, and key lime pie, depending upon your location, the upscale chain also offers a world-class carrot cake.

For more than 30 years, diners have been treated to this delicious slice of heaven, which arrives at the table with four layers of spongy cake divided by silky cream cheese icing, topped with spicy pecans and warm butterscotch sauce. A full serving of the carrot cake goes for $16, and a petit serving costs $11.

On Reddit, someone said their partner deemed Truluck's carrot cake the "best she's ever had," and in her own review, Barbara McKay echoed a similar comment, writing that it was "THE BEST carrot cake of [her] life." She continued, "Sure the steak, seafood and all the sides are fantastic, but I would be perfectly happy just sitting in this luxurious restaurant eating only [its] carrot cake." Another person on Facebook said, "By far the best carrot cake in production anywhere."