Why Seafood Restaurants Seem To Struggle More Than Other Chains To Stay Afloat

With Red Lobster going bankrupt and Joe's Crab Shack shutting down a majority of its 150 locations, it's hard not to wonder why seafood restaurants have a difficult time staying afloat. Is there something specific that makes margins more difficult for seafood restaurants than other chains in general? We sat down with Franklin Becker, chef and owner of a Manhattan seafood restaurant called Point Seven, who gives us an answer.

Previously, when we had spoken to Becker, he had pointed to the rising cost of seafood. Oysters have become quite expensive, for example. Along with ingredients from the sea and oceans, such as crabs, shrimps, and lobsters, becoming costlier, the cost of labor is generally rising in the restaurant industry.

Regardless of these rising costs, as Becker points out, "[Seafood] chain restaurants tend to have a price ceiling and that is the issue." Thus, when Becker tries to raise the price of his seafood dishes at Point Seven, it might deter his clientele, as they could see his seafood dishes as being overpriced. So, when food costs continue to rise, but menu prices can't, a seafood restaurant's margins tend to shrink.