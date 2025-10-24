This Seafood Chain Used To Have Almost 150 Locations, Now It's Down To Less Than 20

Do you have that one chain restaurant in your town that's been there for so long that it feels like a vital part of the local community? Maybe it's an Italian pizzeria or perhaps it's a backyard barbecue joint that you've been going to every Saturday afternoon for trivia or every Tuesday night for karaoke for as long as you can remember. Now, imagine that beloved restaurant had secretly been closing locations across the country for the past decade, and yours is the next to go. That's been the reality for many patrons of Joe's Crab Shack around the U.S., with their go-to seafood spot making a silent departure without any official explanation.

During its prime in the early 2010s, Joe's Crab Shack had close to 150 locations spanning from coast to coast. Fans flocked to the restaurant for specialties like seafood boils, fried fish sandwiches, and surf and turf. But in less than a decade, that number has dwindled to less than 20 active restaurants. Several states were wiped out of their Joe's Crab Shack entirely, while others were whittled down from multiple locations across the state to just one, despite certain eateries existing for decades.

The outcome is looking rather bleak for Joe's Crab Shack as similar chains are shutting down and filing for bankruptcy left and right for the same reasons, including Red Lobster, which didn't actually go bankrupt over the endless shrimp campaign.