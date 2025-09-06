The Seafood Chain That Could Be Swimming Towards A Comeback

Stand by to furl sails and ease ahead slow — Captain D's is off the port bow, reeling in the attention of seafood fans across the country with batter-dipped shrimp, fish sandwiches, and fried clam strips galore. Opened in 1969 as "Mr. D's Seafood and Hamburgers," this seafood-focused fast food joint started life in Tennessee by offering seafood and hamburgers at affordable prices. Throughout the '70s, '80s, and early '90s, Captain D's expanded to hundreds of locations across 20+ states, but by the 2000s the restaurant had fallen on hard times. It may have seemed like the end for good ol' Captain D's, but the seafood chain is in the midst of a comeback.

As of 2025, Captain D's operates over 530 locations across 23 states, with state number 24 on the agenda for this year as part of an expansion plan into more northeastern states. Competitor seafood restaurants may have struggled financially during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Captain D's emerged victorious, "enjoying double-digit sales and double-digit traffic," according to a press release. Thanks to changes in business operations and restaurant layout, Captain D's is on track to expand into the United Kingdom and Canada over the next few years, as well as continuing expansion domestically. Even though we placed Captain D's lobster bisque fairly low on our ranking of 14 fast food soups, it seems that consumers just can't get enough.