One Common Boomer Dining Habit That Many Younger Diners Don't Understand
It can seem like every transaction we make — from coffee houses and salons to pizza shops and fine dining restaurants — ends with a tip screen being pushed in our faces. Historically, service industry workers have been paid a lower wage to account for tips; in some restaurant-specific jobs, tips comprise more than 50% of take-home pay, according to analysis completed by the National Unemployment Law Project (NELP). So, it's no wonder that customers everywhere are feeling the pressure not just to tip, but to tip more.
One generation that seems to be immune to this pressure, though, is Boomers. Recent data suggests that Boomers are hesitant to tip more than the standard. According to survey information of restaurant staff gathered by SpotOn, Boomers were reported to be one of the least generous populations when it comes to tipping, falling behind both Gen X and Millennials. And, according to a TradingPedia poll (as reported by Southern Living), Boomers are the most likely — of the generations surveyed — not to leave a tip and to decline tipping for services that other generations would tip for, like for grocery delivery or takeout. This may be surprising to some, as Baby Boomers tend to have more disposable income than cash-strapped Gen Z, meaning they could, as a whole, leave behind higher tips and not feel as much pain in their wallets. So why aren't they doing so?
Are Boomers really the worst at tipping?
There are a multitude of factors that dictate whether someone tips, including location, service quality, occasion, and check price and it's tough to generalize, meaning that it's difficult to crown one specific generation as the worst at tipping. What we do know about Boomers, though, is that they tend to value, well, value — and that also extends to tipping. That's why they like to visit chains where they can get big portions for less and cook recipes that are homey, filling, and affordably priced. While they may have the financial means to tip well, it makes sense why they might be hesitant to tip for every single interaction, especially if they don't think that the interaction or experience justifies it. Some might call it stinginess or thriftiness, but regardless, it may explain at least some of the research findings.
However, that doesn't mean that all Boomers are bad tippers. On Reddit, some restaurant industry folks point out that older customers are some of their best customers. "I've had a few regular Boomer couples over the years and they're always the best ... They tip big because they want to be remembered and they're polite because they know it gets them good tables and extra [favors]," one user said. "Late middle age and early Boomers are the absolute best!" another shared, while a few folks noted that some of their best tippers are the Boomer couples who want to be chatted with. On that same Reddit thread, many users point to younger generations, specifically teens and younger populations as being notoriously bad tippers.