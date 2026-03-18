One Common Boomer Dining Habit That Many Younger Diners Don't Understand

There are a multitude of factors that dictate whether someone tips, including location, service quality, occasion, and check price and it's tough to generalize, meaning that it's difficult to crown one specific generation as the worst at tipping. What we do know about Boomers, though, is that they tend to value, well, value — and that also extends to tipping. That's why they like to visit chains where they can get big portions for less and cook recipes that are homey, filling, and affordably priced. While they may have the financial means to tip well, it makes sense why they might be hesitant to tip for every single interaction, especially if they don't think that the interaction or experience justifies it. Some might call it stinginess or thriftiness, but regardless, it may explain at least some of the research findings.

However, that doesn't mean that all Boomers are bad tippers. On Reddit, some restaurant industry folks point out that older customers are some of their best customers. "I've had a few regular Boomer couples over the years and they're always the best ... They tip big because they want to be remembered and they're polite because they know it gets them good tables and extra [favors]," one user said. "Late middle age and early Boomers are the absolute best!" another shared, while a few folks noted that some of their best tippers are the Boomer couples who want to be chatted with. On that same Reddit thread, many users point to younger generations, specifically teens and younger populations as being notoriously bad tippers.