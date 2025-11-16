7 Chain Restaurants Boomers Still Love That Serve Massive Portions

Olive Garden is known for its big — and in some cases, endless — portions. The Italian-American restaurant first opened in 1982, when plenty of Boomers were already in their 30s, but the entire generation can't get enough of those never-ending breadsticks. During the early days of Olive Garden, when Boomers were establishing careers and raising families, the Italian-American chain was putting out hearty, homestyle Italian food that was not only affordable, but approachable for families living in the States. Families could feast on Italian classics without leaving the country, and never feel intimidated by long wine lists or unfamiliar dishes. The restaurants can be found in shopping centers across the country, and there seems to always be a table available. As the chain shouted in its commercials for 14 years, "When you're here, you're family."

Now, four decades after its first location opened in Orlando, the family-friendly chain is still thriving, with a lot of thanks to Boomers. Olive Garden serves much more than just pasta, like eggplant Parm and stuffed chicken Marsala, and those born between 1946 and 1964 continue to indulge on the regular. YouGov research shows that, as of Q3 2025, 67% of Boomers have positive opinions about Olive Garden.