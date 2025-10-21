The Absolute Best Of Outback Steakhouse's Popular Menu Items Isn't Even Steak
When heading to Outback Steakhouse, the generous selection of meat dishes and appetizers is typically on the minds of hungry customers. After sampling nearly two dozen different menu items at Outback Steakhouse, however, the order that stood out above the rest surprised our Tasting Table writer. During our writer's visit to Outback Steakhouse, the restaurant's Seared Pepper Ahi was served cooked to perfection and was wonderfully flavored with garlic pepper seasoning. A dish of creamy soy sauce dressing and a slab of wasabi completed the presentation to provide a fresh and flavorful order. This appetizer is the kind of dish that can easily complement a larger order to satisfy hungry bellies or appeal to those with lighter appetites with an additional side.
Though a steakhouse may sound like a curious spot to dig into a plate of fish, the Outback Steakhouse is owned by the same entity powering Bonefish Grill. "I've been eating it for years at Outback, and it is one of the best appetizers I've ever had anywhere," agreed one customer on Facebook. The seared tuna is cooked rare, but the finish can be adjusted according to customers' preferences.
A simple dish with an obvious wow factor
Seared ahi tuna not only looks impressive on a plate but can hit the spot in terms of offering texture and taste. The crunchy, seasoned exterior of the sesame-coated fish gives way to tender, buttery bites that can be enjoyed with spicy mayo or ginger soy sauce, pickled vegetables, and a side of grains or sauteed greens for a filling meal. "The ahi is our favorite thing at Outback!" gushed a satisfied guest on Facebook, while another visitor described the dish as the star of the show. One food blogger admitted the dish was not simply a winner but one of the best plates of fish ever sampled. "It's just perfect!" declared another on Facebook, while adding the bonus tip to order extra dipping sauce served with the tuna because it is so tasty and can be used with other dishes.
When paired with the Bloomin' Onion, coconut shrimp, or French onion soup, the Outback Steakhouse's ahi tuna can help create a drool-inducing meal that checks all the boxes. For those moments you can't be bothered to source fish to attempt cooking a simple seared recipe at home, the Outback has your back, but after trying this approachable appetizer, you may be inspired to pick up sesame seeds and wasabi on the way home to whip up a copycat recipe in your own kitchen.