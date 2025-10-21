The Absolute Best Of Outback Steakhouse's Popular Menu Items Isn't Even Steak

When heading to Outback Steakhouse, the generous selection of meat dishes and appetizers is typically on the minds of hungry customers. After sampling nearly two dozen different menu items at Outback Steakhouse, however, the order that stood out above the rest surprised our Tasting Table writer. During our writer's visit to Outback Steakhouse, the restaurant's Seared Pepper Ahi was served cooked to perfection and was wonderfully flavored with garlic pepper seasoning. A dish of creamy soy sauce dressing and a slab of wasabi completed the presentation to provide a fresh and flavorful order. This appetizer is the kind of dish that can easily complement a larger order to satisfy hungry bellies or appeal to those with lighter appetites with an additional side.

Though a steakhouse may sound like a curious spot to dig into a plate of fish, the Outback Steakhouse is owned by the same entity powering Bonefish Grill. "I've been eating it for years at Outback, and it is one of the best appetizers I've ever had anywhere," agreed one customer on Facebook. The seared tuna is cooked rare, but the finish can be adjusted according to customers' preferences.