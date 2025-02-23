Aromatic Soy and Ginger-Marinated Tuna Steaks Recipe

Tuna steaks are a great way to introduce yourself to sushi — or, if you already love sushi, a great way to have it at home. It can be hard to trust raw seafood, and there are some things you should know before eating raw tuna. Though tuna is considered the safest fish to eat raw because the risk of parasites is low, you should still seek out fresh, high-quality fish when making it at home. Otherwise, seared tuna steaks is the best way to have the tender, rare texture of sashimi enveloped in a flavorful cooked crust.

Advertisement

This recipe developed with Michelle McGlinn combines soy sauce and lime juice with lemongrass, ginger, garlic, and chiles for a Thai-inspired flavor that is altogether punchy and savory. The sweet herbal flavor of lemongrass combines gently with the intense heat of Thai chiles while never overpowering the nose-tingling aroma of ginger and lime. Perfect for pairing with bright, citrus-filled salads, lightly sauced soba noodle bowls, and veggie-packed poke, this tuna is sure to solve your at-home sushi dreams.