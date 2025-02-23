Aromatic Soy And Ginger-Marinated Tuna Steaks Recipe
Tuna steaks are a great way to introduce yourself to sushi — or, if you already love sushi, a great way to have it at home. It can be hard to trust raw seafood, and there are some things you should know before eating raw tuna. Though tuna is considered the safest fish to eat raw because the risk of parasites is low, you should still seek out fresh, high-quality fish when making it at home. Otherwise, seared tuna steaks is the best way to have the tender, rare texture of sashimi enveloped in a flavorful cooked crust.
This recipe developed with Michelle McGlinn combines soy sauce and lime juice with lemongrass, ginger, garlic, and chiles for a Thai-inspired flavor that is altogether punchy and savory. The sweet herbal flavor of lemongrass combines gently with the intense heat of Thai chiles while never overpowering the nose-tingling aroma of ginger and lime. Perfect for pairing with bright, citrus-filled salads, lightly sauced soba noodle bowls, and veggie-packed poke, this tuna is sure to solve your at-home sushi dreams.
Gather the ingredients for aromatic soy and ginger-marinated tuna steaks
For the marinade, you'll need soy sauce, a neutral-flavored oil like canola, lime juice, brown sugar, white pepper, fresh ginger, garlic, a shallot, a small stalk of lemongrass, and a few Thai chiles. The only other ingredients you'll need are tuna steaks and scallions, which are optionally used for topping. The tuna at your store might be labelled as either yellowfin or bigeye tuna, and you can use either one here, as both are types of ahi.
Step 1: Combine the marinade ingredients in a blender
Combine all ingredients but the tuna and scallions in a blender.
Step 2: Blend until mostly smooth
Blend on high power until mostly smooth. Mixture will have small particles of lemongrass and chiles.
Step 3: Marinate tuna
Add tuna steaks to a shallow bowl or zip-top bag. Add the marinade, massaging to distribute, then seal the bag and marinate for 30 minutes.
Step 4: Heat oil in a skillet
Heat a small amount of oil in a cast iron skillet over medium heat.
Step 5: Sear steaks on one side
Remove the tuna steaks from the marinade and gently shake off excess marinade. Add to the hot skillet and sear until browned, 1 minute.
Step 6: Flip and sear again
Flip and sear the other side until browned, another 30 seconds to 1 minute. The center should still be pink.
Step 7: Slice and serve
Remove from the skillet and slice. Top with scallion garnish to serve.
Ingredients
- 3 tablespoons soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons canola oil, plus more for searing
- 2 teaspoons lime juice
- 1 teaspoon brown sugar
- ½ teaspoon white pepper
- 1 (1-inch) piece ginger, peeled and roughly chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, peeled
- 1 shallot, roughly chopped
- 1 (4-inch) stalk lemongrass, smashed and roughly chopped
- 3 Thai chiles, roughly chopped
- 2 Yellowfin tuna steaks, or about 1 pound
Optional Ingredients
- Scallions, for topping
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|417
|Total Fat
|15.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|1.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|66.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|23.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.0 g
|Total Sugars
|8.1 g
|Sodium
|1,409.3 mg
|Protein
|46.4 g
Should tuna steaks be cooked all the way through?
Like the name implies, tuna steaks are cooked similarly to beef steaks and taste best when the center is still pink. In the case of tuna steaks this is even more important, though like a well-done steak, it won't be inedible if overcooked. The texture of tuna is supposed to be firm but silky, moist, and tender, with a rich, fresh flavor that easily takes on the umami of the marinade it is cooked in. That is why tuna is often eaten completely raw in poke bowls, sushi, and sashimi, because the texture is at its best when the tuna is fresh. So when cooking a tuna steak, you want to maintain that texture as much as possible for the same great flavor.
Cooking a tuna steak all the way through is one of many mistakes that lead to tuna that is pale brown, dry, and rough. Though it's plenty edible, it is more likely to be bitter and fishy as well. The best tasting tuna steak is only seared on the very outer layer, which only takes about 1 minute per side. This may look funny the first time you try it, but don't worry, it's supposed to be that way.
What are tips for selecting the best tuna steaks?
Because tuna steaks are supposed to be mostly raw, it is important to source your fish carefully. The best option is at a trustworthy fishmonger or high-end grocery store that sources its fish fresh and (if possible) locally. Fresh, local fish reduces the risk of parasites. A great fishmonger or fish provider will also take great care in preparing the fish properly to avoid risks of bacteria.
After you've found a reliable source for buying fish, the next thing you'll want to do is look for ahi tuna. Some places will label the tuna simply as ahi, while others will go a step farther to label the specific species. The two you are most likely to find are yellowfin and bigeye, which are both suitable for searing. You might have heard to look for "sushi-grade" tuna, and while it's helpful to do so, it's much more useful to examine the tuna for freshness. While selecting a tuna steak, look for one that is bright pink with no streaks of brown or white. And if you really want to be sure, ask if the tuna was frozen after being caught, a safety measure that ensures freshness.