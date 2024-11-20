9 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking Tuna Steaks

While we're all familiar with flakey canned tuna and delicate, raw fish prepared as sushi, we don't typically think of the giant, ocean-faring fish when we think of steak. But if you're looking to put beef on the back burner (so to speak) in search of a heart-healthy dinner option, tuna steak is your best friend. They are chock-full of vitamins and nutrients, while being relatively low in calories, and can act as a blank canvas for chefs to experiment with tasty tuna steak recipes, seasonings, or cooking techniques. Plus, their tender, meaty texture and bright taste is second to none.

Advertisement

For those used to preparing beef steak — or even starting completely from scratch — choosing and preparing a tuna steak can feel intimidating. In an effort to ease your oceanic woes, I've teamed up with two highly-experienced chefs to find out the most common mistakes home cooks often make when preparing tuna steaks. Chef Evan Hennessey — owner of Stages at One Washington and The Living Room in Dover, New Hampshire — and Chef Jim Haurey — owner of The Grange in Warwick, New York — are no strangers to fish in all its forms. Here, they share their tips for avoiding the potential pitfalls that often befall home cooks when preparing tuna steaks.