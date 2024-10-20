12 Best Seasonings To Spice Up Your Tuna Steak

Images of a tuna dinner don't necessarily conjure up feelings of excitement or culinary excellence, but that's likely because your mind goes to canned tuna and not fresh tuna steaks. Tuna steaks are worlds apart, and it's sometimes hard to imagine that it's the same thing that's in canned tuna. This isn't to knock canned tuna, as it's delicious in its own right and provides so much versatility for quick sandwiches, salads, and more. As a lover of canned tuna, I appreciate it for what it is, but fresh tuna steaks are a whole different experience. For many home cooks, tuna steaks can be a little intimidating if you don't have much experience with them. In truth, it's quite easy to cook up a delicious tuna steak, and there's really nothing to fear.

Tuna steaks are meaty, sweet, and robust, and arguably don't resemble your usual fish texture. Because of this, tuna steaks should be treated more like beef steaks. They don't need too much to make them taste great, and they do well being seared and not cooked all the way through. Seared tuna can be achieved on a grill pan, an ordinary frying pan, or even on the grill. The secret is to get the outside nicely browned with a juicy pink center. They can be eaten as a steak or sliced up, tataki style. The best thing about tuna steaks is that they're relatively straightforward to season, and all kinds of spices and seasonings work well. As a recipe developer, I love playing around with different tastes and flavor combinations, and most of the time, I've found that simpler seasonings work best. Here are some of the best seasonings to spice up your tuna steak.