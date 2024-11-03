How To Season And Cook The Perfect Tuna Steak, According To An Expert

If you haven't worked tuna steaks into your weekday dinner rotation, now is the time to change that. Hearty and filling, quick to cook, and mild enough to mix and match with all kinds of sauces and sides, tuna steak recipes can challenge salmon and chicken breasts as the champions of easy meals. But while every kind of protein can be overcooked or dry, tuna steaks are a little more tricky. It isn't that the process of cooking them is complicated, just that tuna steaks are at their best when they're rare (or medium rare), as the meat gets very mealy and dry the minute its pink center disappears. To help make sure that doesn't happen to you, Tasting Table reached out to an expert, Robert DiGregorio, the director of seafood quality at Fulton Fish Market, and asked how he would season and cook the perfect tuna steak.

"To cook tuna steaks to perfection, simplicity is key," DiGregorio told us. "I like to keep it straightforward, allowing the natural flavors of the fish to shine." His recommended seasoning is not different from what you would use with a good steak: just salt, pepper, and a high-quality oil to cook it in. With most tuna steaks being around an inch thick, DiGregorio recommended "searing them for roughly 90 seconds per side to achieve that perfect rare center." That time is best achieved with medium-high to high heat, depending on your stove.