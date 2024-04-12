What Is Considered Too Rare For A Tuna Steak?

If you've ever ordered a medium steak and received something dripping and bloodier than you intended, you know how disappointing it can be to eat an undercooked dinner. But while the levels of "doneness" for beefsteak are fairly well-known, identifying these markers for tuna steaks can get a bit murkier. Luckily, there are a couple easy ways you can tell if yours is still too rare to pull off the heat.

The quickest way to determine if your tuna needs some more time to sear is to look at the color. The raw fish will be a pinkish-red color with visible lines throughout, while the cooked parts will appear "meatier," and anywhere from white to light brown. If your slab is still bright on the outside, it's typically too rare for a tuna steak. But just like with beef, you can also whip out your meat thermometer to get a more accurate reading. The correct temperature for cooking tuna steak ranges from 65 to 118 degrees Fahrenheit. But remember that since the fish will continue cooking even after it's off the stove, you may want to err on the lower end. Anything under 65 degrees, however, is too rare for a typical tuna steak.