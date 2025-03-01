5 Ways To Spice Up Your Mayo For Supreme Fry-Dipping

There is some pretty fierce debate over whether french fries were invented in France or Belgium, but one thing is certain: You'll never get a serving of naked fries in either country. In France, you'll often see steak frites on menus, featuring fries soaked in the delicious, savory juices of a delicious cut of beef. While Belgium's national dish, Moules Frites, features crispy fries served along sweet and briny mussels, providing the ultimate sauce-mopping (edible) utensil. All this to say, as perfect as a basket of piping hot french fries is, the potatoes always feel lacking without a dollop of your favorite dipping sauce sitting atop their golden crowns.

As hotly contested as the origin of fries is, there is another french-fry-centric debate that's been raging on the internet: Mayo vs. ketchup. In Belgium, you'll often see healthy servings of mayo-based sauces on top of their fries, whereas in the U.S., it's more common to dip your fries in ketchup. We're very much of the "Why not mix them together?" mindset, but if pressed to pick one, the tangy, creaminess of mayonnaise is a better potato pairing in our humble opinion. With that in mind, we've cooked up five wildly simple mayo dipping sauce recipes to add a little kick to your next basket of fries.