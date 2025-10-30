A Popular Steakhouse Chain Has Quietly Shuttered Several US Locations. Here's Why

While some casual restaurants are seeing an increase in traffic and sales, others seem to be shuttering locations due to a decrease in demand. Among the unlucky companies? Outback Steakhouse. It turns out that not even the absolute best of Outback's popular menu is enough to keep some restaurants from closing. After shutting down several locations last year, the restaurant chain is rounding out 2025 by closing down a few more.

As of October 30, 2025, there have been no official announcements made by Outback Steakhouse regarding which locations have been closed. However, according to a report by USA Today, restaurants in Birmingham, Alabama; Jacksonville Beach and Naples, Florida; Madison, Wisconsin; Silver Spring, Maryland; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Merrick, New York, are among the shuttered locations. So far, eight restaurants have been reported closed.

In a statement to the news outlet, the spokesperson for Bloomin' Brands — the parent company for Outback Steakhouse — notes that the restaurant shutdowns are "part of our ongoing turnaround plan," which was determined based on factors such as traffic, sales, and possible investments. Along with the shutdown of several Outback Steakhouse restaurants, a single Bonefish Grill location in Madison, Wisconsin, also under the Bloomin' Brands banner, has shut down as well.