This Is The Worst Time To Visit Waffle House

"It's not a Waffle House, it's a Waffle Home." Or, at least that's what a hilarious internet meme has claimed on TikTok. Waffle House, the famed breakfast joint founded in 1955, is beloved for its quick and affordable diner-style breakfast (it was even the late Anthony Bourdain's favorite). Waffle House is also appreciated for its open availability; the nationwide chain keeps its restaurants open 24/7, every day of the year. Yes, you can even order a chocolate chip waffle and "smothered" hash browns for Christmas dinner. After all, waffles and pancakes just taste better at a restaurant.

If each location never closes, then what is the worst time to visit Waffle House? Well, there isn't one definitive answer. However, some folks on social media certainly have strong opinions about when you should stop by for a plate. If the amusing and universal love for Waffle House is any indication, then you know there's no shame in craving a warm waffle covered in syrup or some old fashioned eggs and bacon — even in the wee hours of the morning. Which, coincidentally, is the exact time some people seem to think is the worst to take a trip to Waffle House.