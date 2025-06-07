This Is The Worst Time To Visit Waffle House
"It's not a Waffle House, it's a Waffle Home." Or, at least that's what a hilarious internet meme has claimed on TikTok. Waffle House, the famed breakfast joint founded in 1955, is beloved for its quick and affordable diner-style breakfast (it was even the late Anthony Bourdain's favorite). Waffle House is also appreciated for its open availability; the nationwide chain keeps its restaurants open 24/7, every day of the year. Yes, you can even order a chocolate chip waffle and "smothered" hash browns for Christmas dinner. After all, waffles and pancakes just taste better at a restaurant.
If each location never closes, then what is the worst time to visit Waffle House? Well, there isn't one definitive answer. However, some folks on social media certainly have strong opinions about when you should stop by for a plate. If the amusing and universal love for Waffle House is any indication, then you know there's no shame in craving a warm waffle covered in syrup or some old fashioned eggs and bacon — even in the wee hours of the morning. Which, coincidentally, is the exact time some people seem to think is the worst to take a trip to Waffle House.
Avoid Waffle House in the early morning
You may have heard the saying, "nothing good happens after midnight." Apparently, this is true when it comes to eating at Waffle House. Specifically, there seems to be a consensus that one should avoid stopping in between the hours of 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Per a Reddit thread on r/WaffleHouse, you may want to avoid dining in during Friday and Saturday nights around this time. Two comments explain that because bars typically tend to close around 2 a.m., it's common for an influx of hungry people to make their way to Waffle House after imbibing.
While this reasoning makes some logical sense, given that weekend nights are usually when people go out for a night on the town, there still isn't a hard and fast rule about when you should or shouldn't enjoy a hearty meal at Waffle House. That said, there does seem to be a resounding agreement among Redditors about what menu item you should definitely order: the All-Star Special. Complete with eggs, toast, a waffle, and your choice of a side and a meat, you'll be sure to leave satisfied (and maybe a little sleepy). And, if you're curious about the inverse, the thing that you shouldn't order at Waffle House is chicken and waffles.