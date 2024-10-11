The Waffle Dish You Should Never Order At Waffle House

Ever since the first-ever Waffle House opened in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1955, the 24-hour breakfast chain has grown into a Southern American staple, with over 1,900 locations across the country. The food may not be as cheap as it once was, but the restaurant's motto, Good Food Fast, still rings true. It was even Anthony Bourdain's favorite 24-hour dining place, which really highlights just how iconic it is. But regardless of Waffle House's popularity, most regulars would agree that there are a few dishes that you should never order — the first being chicken and waffles.

Waffles were the best-selling item when the restaurant first opened its doors, hence its name. The chain added chicken to its menu back in 2011 and began offering chicken and eggs, grilled chicken sandwiches, and chicken and waffles. If you've had the latter dish elsewhere before, you probably know that the chicken should be battered and fried to crispy perfection. It's a Southern delicacy, and mastering chicken and waffles requires you to pay special attention to the consistency of each ingredient.

Unfortunately, this isn't the case at Waffle House, where grilling is the primary method of cooking. This means you'll be getting grilled chicken, not your expected fried chicken. If you've never been to Waffle House, keep this in mind, and stick to the waffles on their own — or another chicken dish, if that's what you're craving.