23 Iconic Boomer Dinner Recipes Still Loved Today

Cooking trends vary across generations, highlighting ingredients and methods that are representative of the times. The boomer generation spanned the mid '40s to the mid '60s, covering years of innovation. Following World War II, there was an emphasis on convenience in the kitchen, as more women started to enter the workforce. Canned and boxed goods, processed foods, and simple recipes were the norm, eliminating hours in the kitchen once dedicated to preparing these components from scratch. Ultimately, hearty meals put together with ease and practicality in mind were the foundations of these culinary decades.

Many dinner recipes first popularized by boomers have been savored for decades. Comfort foods that ensure diners are satisfied without too much fuss in the kitchen continue to show up in homes across the country. We put together a list of the most iconic boomer dinner recipes still loved today, courtesy of Tasting Table recipe developers. These familiar favorites deserve an ongoing spot at the table, whether you're seeking a taste of nostalgia or simply want an easy meal that will fill you up.