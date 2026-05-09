10 Things Restaurant Employees Know That Customers Don't

Any professional kitchen run by a half-decent chef knows how serious food allergies are. If a server comes back to us with the report that their table has a food allergy, it typically means that we're going to have to switch out our knives, our cutting boards, do a full and thorough wipe-down of our work surface, and get new tongs. Sometimes that even means changing our aprons, depending on the severity of the allergy. Cross-contamination is something that inevitably happens in a busy kitchen. The same knife that we slice the chicken with is wiped with a cloth and used to slice steak within the span of 12 seconds. All of our prepped ingredients are in the same cooler, and cheese can fall into the tomatoes in the rush.

At the height of the dinner rush, if we need to do a full switch out of our gear to accommodate an allergy, it disrupts the flow of the service in a way that can offset the rhythm for the rest of the night. It also might not be possible to accommodate allergies if we're not informed ahead of time. A garlic or onion allergy could exclude more dishes than you might think (see above for how prevalent onions are), which means trying to construct dishes on the fly without the allergen.

It should go without saying, but never fake an allergy just because you don't like an ingredient. It might end up adding unnecessary time to your meal because we're allergen-proofing the kitchen.