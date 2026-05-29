11 Must-Have Aldi Finds Hitting Shelves In June 2026
Summer is here and Aldi has everything you need to beat the heat. The discount supermarket chain is known for its high-quality, affordable groceries and kitchenware as well as its carefully curated seasonal finds. June is one of the best times to check out what your local store has in stock, as summer "Aldi Finds" products offer unbeatable deals on exclusive treats, limited-edition goodies, and seasonal flavor combinations that celebrate everything we love about this time of year.
Even if the beach season isn't your jam, you'll still want to head to your local Aldi's. Escape the warm weather in chilled comfort as you browse the best Aldi Finds of 2026, like Italian ice, pizza roll ups, sweet potato tots, and kimbap. Aldi makes it easy to find everything you need for simple meals and desserts that don't require an oven. So whether you're planning a backyard barbecue or just want to cool off with a sweet treat, check out these 11 must-have Aldi finds hitting shelves in June 2026.
Barissimo Ground Coffee in Mint Chocolate Chip and Banana Split Ice Cream
Aldi's private-label coffee brand seamlessly blends flavor, quality, and affordability. If you're looking for a worthwhile alternative to premium coffee brands but don't want to sacrifice taste, try the new Barissimo Mint Chocolate Chip and Banana Split Ice Cream coffee flavors. Both are medium roast coffees with a hint of rich, creamy ice cream flavor. Tasting Table previously rated other flavored coffee varieties pretty high on our ranking of Aldi coffees, so these new options are worth trying.
Aldi's Barissimo Mint Chocolate Chip and Banana Split Ice Cream ground coffee hits shelves on June 3, 2026 for $6.69.
The Grill Master Collection
Looking for an affordable Aldi item to throw on the grill this season? Aldi's 7.37-pound seasonal, flash-frozen meat variety box contains a selection of frozen beef, pork, and chicken. You'll get 18 pieces of meat: four USDA choice boneless beef New York Strip steaks, two USDA choice bacon-wrapped beef top sirloin steaks, eight beef burgers, two boneless pork chops, and two boneless, skinless chicken breasts with rib meat. It's an amazing deal and perfect for a summer barbecue.
Grab The Grill Master Collection at Aldi starting June 3, 2026 for $64.99.
Mama Cozzi's Pit Smoked Beef Brisket Flatbread Pizza with Southern-Style Cheese Sauce
It's easy to find convenience meals for under $10 at Aldi. This gourmet-style frozen pizza from Mama Cozzi, a fan-favorite Aldi brand, features a crisp flatbread crust laden with chunks of tender pit-smoked beef, caramelized onions, and red bell peppers and smothered in a rich, Southern-style cheese sauce. At just over a pound, it's more than enough for a summer dinner for two.
You can find Mama Cozzi's Pit Smoked Beef Brisket with Southern Style Cheese Sauce Flatbread Pizza at Aldi for $6.99 starting on June 3, 2026.
Avocado Oil Sweet Potato Chips in Farmhouse Ranch and Garden Jalapeño
The Clancy's brand is known for its novel potato chip flavors, and these are no exception — they're even an affordable dupe for Jackson's avocado oil sweet potato chips. In fact, Aldi shoppers call these store-brand chips better than Lay's. They're also gluten-free and low-fat with no added sugar. The two newest seasonal flavors are Farmhouse Ranch and Garden Jalapeño.
Stock up on Clancy's Farmhouse Ranch and Garden Jalapeño chips for $2.99 a bag starting June 3, 2026.
Fusia Asian Inspirations' Frozen Kimbap in Spicy Tuna or Kimchi and Tofu
If you're looking for a fast, flavorful summer meal that doesn't require an oven, Aldi has you covered. And you might want to stock up on these Aldi favorites, because they regularly sell out. Each package includes eight pieces of frozen kimbap that can be prepared in just five minutes. Enjoy your choice of Korean kimchi and fried tofu in a seaweed rice roll, or spicy Korean-style tuna with gochujang in a seaweed rice roll.
You can find Fusia Asian Inspirations' frozen kimbap in stores on June 10, 2026 for $3.49 each.
Bremer Pizza Rollups
These store-bought pizza rolls are a kid-friendly Aldi find that are just as satisfying for adults. This June, try two new Bremer Pizza Rollups flavors: margherita, made from crispy tortillas filled with tangy pizza sauce and mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses; and pepperoni, featuring tortillas filled with pizza sauce, pepperonis, and mozzarella, Monterey Jack, and Parmesan cheeses. Each package contains six rollups that can be made in the toaster oven or conventional oven in just 10 to 12 minutes.
Margherita and pepperoni Bremer Pizza Rollups are available for $4.99 a box at Aldi stores starting June 10, 2026.
Breakfast Best Apple Cinnamon or Blueberry Stuffed Waffles
Nothing beats a frozen Aldi breakfast item when you want a fast yet delicious summer breakfast — and Aldi's Breakfast Best Apple Cinnamon and Blueberry Stuffed Waffles take the typical frozen waffle to the next level. The blueberry variety is a delightful blend of sweet and tart blueberry filling in a buttery brioche waffle, while the apple cinnamon flavor features a cinnamon apple filling in a maple cinnamon brioche waffle. Each box includes four waffles, just enough for breakfast for two.
You can find Breakfast Best Apple Cinnamon and Blueberry Stuffed Waffles at Aldi for $4.99 a box starting June 17, 2026.
Aldi Seasoned Sweet Potato Tots
Aldi makes the absolute best frozen tater tots. These delightfully crunchy and puffy sweet potato tots pack a lot of flavor in a tiny package. Perfectly seasoned and easy to make in the air fryer, the Aldi Seasoned Sweet Potato Tots can complement almost any lunch or dinner menu, or serve as a fast, easy snack. You can even dress them up with dipping sauces or use them to make a tater tot casserole.
Grab a bag of Aldi Seasoned Sweet Potato Tots for $3.99 starting June 17, 2026.
Sundae Shoppe Italian Ice in Lemon and Strawberry
Aldi's Sundae Shoppe brand offers exclusive, private-label frozen desserts in unique flavors. This six-pack includes 6-ounce cartons of smooth, sweet, and creamy lemon- and strawberry-flavored Italian ice. Aldi's frozen Italian treats are worth the splurge, and these budget-friendly confections are no exception. Plus, at just 100 calories a pop, there's no need to feel guilty about indulging your sweet tooth.
Pick up a package of lemon and strawberry Sundae Shoppe Italian Ice starting on June 24, 2026 for $2.89.
Specially Selected Hot Honey Brioche Buns
Tasting Table's taste tester placed Aldi's Specially Selected Brioche Loaf fourth in a ranking of 16 Aldi breads, so the hopes for these new Hot Honey Brioche Buns are high. Brioche buns are one of the best choices for hamburgers, chicken, or barbecue pork hot off the grill. The sweet, soft, eggy bread pairs perfectly with smoked meat, and the addition of hot honey will give your sandwich a delightful kick.
Snag a few packages of Specially Selected Hot Honey Brioche Buns for $3.99 each starting June 24, 2026.
Sundae Shoppe Tiny Cones
Aldi's Sundae Shoppe Tiny Cones are a freezer aisle hidden gem. These deliciously small cones pack a major flavor punch. Each bite-sized cone is filled with vanilla frozen dessert topped with chocolate and roasted hazelnut pieces. It may be hard to limit yourself to just one bite-sized dessert; luckily, each box includes 12 tiny cones.
Get a box of Sundae Shoppe Tiny Cones for $4.99 at Aldi starting June 24, 2026.