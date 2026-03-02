Aldi's Frozen Italian Treats Are Worth The Splurge
Aldi is a go-to for great deals and hidden gems. Between the frozen foods to buy at Aldi and those to skip, a number of the shop's Italian desserts have fans raving about the crave-worthy quality. If you've got a sweet tooth to satisfy, look no further than Aldi's Sundae Shop pistachio Italian gelato cups or, if available, its Specially Selected tiramisu.
With regard to the tiramisu, many fans note that this Aldi frozen dessert is better than the restaurant version. Despite a great deal of praise, it seems to have varied and limited availability. As such, you'll want to double-check your specific location to confirm whether or not it's in stock first. The gelato cups, however, are a newer find that are definitely garnering a lot of positive fan feedback.
The Italian-inspired pistachio gelato and tiramisu are an absolute hit according to customers, with the former listed on Tasting Table's must-have Aldi finds hitting shelves in February. In fact, one Reddit post claims of the desserts, " These items are sent straight from Aldi's heaven!" Given Aldi's bargain prices and the decadence of these Italian treats, the items are certainly a worthwhile indulgence that won't break the bank, and customers are taking notice.
What makes Aldi's gelato cups and tiramisu so irresistible?
The most obvious benefit of shopping at Aldi is its rock-bottom prices. For example, the newer pistachio gelato cups, as well as the other varieties, which include cappuccino and chocolate hazelnut, retail at just under four dollars for a pack of two. These tasty dessert duos are filled with delightful flavors styled after Italian gelato and housed in a convenient cup.
One Reddit user shares, "the pistachio gelato cups were amazing," but also notes, "felt bad throwing out two thick heavy plastic cups though." With that said, you might just be able to wash out and repurpose the pair of cups for food storage or future homemade dessert presentation rather than letting them go to waste. Of the cappuccino gelato cups, another user notes, "I'm not a big Aldi shopper, but I was very pleasantly surprised!"
Though store-bought gelato tastes different from the real thing, this offering from Aldi seems to fit the bill for taste, texture, and value. Commenting on the sometimes limited availability of these sought-after Italian desserts, a Reddit user says, "Haha! So this explains why I got side eyed for snagging the obviously last remaining box of pistachio gelato." With a few different types of gelato cup flavors to sample and a tiramisu worth keeping an eye out for, your next trip to Aldi is likely to be a sweet one.