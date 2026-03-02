Aldi's Frozen Italian Treats Are Worth The Splurge

Aldi is a go-to for great deals and hidden gems. Between the frozen foods to buy at Aldi and those to skip, a number of the shop's Italian desserts have fans raving about the crave-worthy quality. If you've got a sweet tooth to satisfy, look no further than Aldi's Sundae Shop pistachio Italian gelato cups or, if available, its Specially Selected tiramisu.

With regard to the tiramisu, many fans note that this Aldi frozen dessert is better than the restaurant version. Despite a great deal of praise, it seems to have varied and limited availability. As such, you'll want to double-check your specific location to confirm whether or not it's in stock first. The gelato cups, however, are a newer find that are definitely garnering a lot of positive fan feedback.

The Italian-inspired pistachio gelato and tiramisu are an absolute hit according to customers, with the former listed on Tasting Table's must-have Aldi finds hitting shelves in February. In fact, one Reddit post claims of the desserts, " These items are sent straight from Aldi's heaven!" Given Aldi's bargain prices and the decadence of these Italian treats, the items are certainly a worthwhile indulgence that won't break the bank, and customers are taking notice.