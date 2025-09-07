8 Frozen Foods To Buy At Aldi And 8 To Skip
Aldi is arguably one of the most beloved grocery stores in the U.S. It's a place where you can get high-quality groceries for a fraction of the price you'd find them at other stores. It's a solid place to go for the basics you know you'll use over the course of the week, like fresh produce, eggs, and canned goods, but it's also a great spot to shop when you're searching for convenience foods. Those busy moments are when we like heading to Aldi's frozen section to pick out easy-to-make meals and sweet treats that will keep us satisfied, and reduce the number of trips taken through the drive-thru.
But which frozen products at Aldi are actually worth a try, and which ones can you avoid spending your money on? We've tasted our way through many of Aldi's most popular frozen products and consulted online reviews to give you the info you need to carry out your next Aldi trip successfully. So grab your shopping bags, and let's find some new Aldi faves.
Buy: Sundae Shoppe cookies and cream ice cream
If you're like us, the first thing you look at when you head to the frozen section is the ice cream. After all, we all deserve an after-dinner treat from time to time. Although there are some delicious ice cream options to choose from at Aldi, we happen to have our favorite Aldi ice cream flavors that we come back to time and time again. Sundae Shoppe's cookies and cream ice cream is one of them. Unlike other cookies and cream ice creams you may come across, this variety really packs in the chocolate cookies, leading to a richer, more chocolatey ice cream. Plus, the base vanilla flavor is sweet and has a rich, complex flavor all on its own, which makes these two flavors taste even better together.
Sure, it may not be the most groundbreaking flavor you've ever tried, but most of us aren't going to Aldi to taste the newest, most creative products to hit grocery store shelves. Rather, Aldi is the kind of store you go to when you're craving quality basics, and that's exactly what this cookies and cream ice cream is.
Skip: Sundae Shoppe chocolate ice cream
Another classic ice cream flavor that many of us like to keep stocked in the fridge? Chocolate. For those who crave a flavor profile that's more interesting and complex than a basic vanilla, chocolate can seem like the way to go. However, when it comes to Aldi's Sundae Shoppe's chocolate ice cream, you may be better off skipping dessert entirely. While this may not be the worst ice cream you've ever had, it definitely isn't our favorite chocolate ice cream brand. First of all, the flavor of the cocoa is way, way too intense, and there's a strange bitterness there that you probably wouldn't expect from a typical chocolate ice cream.
It's not just the flavor that's off, though. The texture misses the mark as well. This ice cream flavor lacks creaminess, which takes away half of the enjoyment of tucking into a bowl of ice cream. This is one frozen Aldi product we'd recommend you skip.
Buy: Season's Choice frozen potato puffs
You know those days when you need to get dinner on the table quickly without a lot of fuss? That's when it's nice to have frozen potatoes on hand. Of course, frozen potatoes come in many forms, but perhaps our favorite is the humble tater tot. It's compact, crispy, and somehow way more fun to eat than basic, boring old fries. You can snag yourself a bag of tater tots at just about any grocery store's frozen section, but if you're looking for quality tots, you don't have to search any further than your local Aldi. The store brand's tater tots are seriously delicious, and they're absolutely worth having stocked in your fridge.
Technically, they're called potato puffs, but you get the idea: They're crispy, poppable, and make a perfect side dish for so many different main courses. Cover them in a smattering of different ingredients for a tater tot bowl, or dip them in your favorite sauces for a snack that comes together fast.
Skip: Casa Mamita beef taquitos
Taquitos are another one of those frozen dishes to keep on hand for days when you just don't feel like cooking. Just pop them in the oven or the air fryer, and you'll have a simple, satisfying meal that tastes better than takeout — and without the high price tag. However, that doesn't mean that every box of taquitos you find at a grocery store is actually going to taste good. These Casa Mamita beef taquitos really aren't one of our favorites.
The problem with these taquitos is that they simply don't have much flavor to them. Even though the box claims that they're filled with seasoned beef, that beef doesn't pack much flavor at all. When you factor in that these taquitos are also quite dry, it makes sense why you shouldn't take up valuable freezer space with them, no matter how desperate you are for a late night snack.
Buy: Fremont Fish Market chipotle salmon burgers
When you think of burger night, what first comes to mind? Most people probably think of a beef burger. Perhaps you like to eat plenty of veggies, and you start dreaming of your favorite frozen veggie burger instead. You're probably not thinking of salmon, though, and that's a big mistake when you consider just how tasty Fremont Fish Market chipotle salmon burgers are. You'll find these frozen fish burgers at Aldi, and they're absolutely something we think you should keep stocked in your freezer.
It's not just salmon that you'll find in these burgers. They're also filled with a variety of veggies and spices, which ensures that they're packing more than enough flavor in every patty. You might assume that they would be prone to dryness, but that's not the case at all. Provided you cook them according to the package instructions, they'll come out nice and juicy, with all that lovely fattiness that salmon is known for. Burger night just got a lot tastier (and a lot easier to boot).
Skip: Deutsche Küche pork schnitzel
One of the best parts of shopping at Aldi is checking out all of the store's international products. And if you already know you love German food — or you're just interested in learning more about it — then you may be interested in trying the Deutsche Küche pork schnitzel. But as good as this frozen schnitzel may appear, it may actually not be one of the best products to snag from your local Aldi, especially if you're used to eating freshly made schnitzel.
According to one Redditor, it was one of the worst frozen dishes at Aldi: "Not a single person in my house liked it," they explained. Although other posters said that they enjoyed the schnitzel, we had a similar experience to the original poster. The breading just isn't as crisp as you might expect it to be, and the pork itself tastes somewhat bland and dry. Sure, making schnitzel from scratch is a lot of work, but it's absolutely better than taking this not-so-tasty shortcut.
Buy: Mama Cozzi's tavern-style extra loaded cheese pizza
It's always a good idea to have a frozen pizza in your freezer for those times when takeout (or delivery) is calling your name a bit too loudly. After all, a lot of frozen pizza tastes just as good as the stuff you get delivered, but it's available at a much, much cheaper price. That's why we always grab a frozen pizza when we're doing our weekly Aldi trip. But since the grocer offers so many pizzas, you may struggle to pick just one. We happen to think that Mama Cozzi's tavern-style extra loaded cheese pizza is one of the best, especially if you're looking for a versatile pie you can feed to a crowd.
This is a pizza for people who really, really like cheese. It's absolutely loaded with the stuff, offering a melted, creamy consistency that's hard not to love. It also boasts a super thin crust, which means you're not overwhelmed by bread and can focus on the toppings instead.
Skip: Sundae Shoppe Thank You Cherry Much! ice cream
Who doesn't love a quirky name on a food product? Aldi's Sundae Shoppe Thank You Cherry Much! ice cream is undeniably adorable, but that doesn't mean it's one of the tastiest ice creams in the store's lineup. In fact, it's one of the worst flavors we tried while we were ranking some of the store's most popular ice cream flavors. This stuff doesn't taste like actual, fresh cherries. Rather, the cherry-flavored ice cream tastes artificial, with a medicinal tinge that's probably not what you're looking for in a dessert. Sure, the inclusion of chocolate is a nice touch, but it doesn't provide enough contrast with the intense fruitiness of the ice cream base.
For those who really, really love the flavor of artificial cherry, this ice cream may not be bad. But if you're looking for the kind of cherry ice cream where the fruit is nicely and subtly mixed into the dessert, then this stuff will likely come as a disappointment.
Buy: Kirkwood chicken breast nuggets
Protein can often be the most difficult kind of food to prep when you don't want to cook. It's more involved than, say, throwing a salad together or boiling some water to make some pasta, and you often have to spend time thawing or marinating before you even start cooking. That's why it's always a good idea to have some frozen proteins in your freezer. That way, you can throw a dinner together quickly, even if you do have to cook some elements of the meal from scratch.
One of the best-tasting frozen proteins is chicken nuggets. Sure, this may not be the kind of meat you put on your plate when you're trying to eat a super healthy meal, but it'll fill you up and satisfy even the pickiest eaters. And Kirkwood's chicken breast nuggets are some of the best in the business. They're made with actual chunks of chicken breast, with a breading that gets nice and crispy in the air fryer.
Skip: Mama Cozzi's pepperoni French bread pizza
Just because Aldi can be a good place to go for frozen pizza, that doesn't mean that every pizza it sells is created equal. There are definitely some tasty options, but there are also others that you can go without. One of those is Mama Cozzi's pepperoni French bread pizza. In theory, a pizza with a French bread base sounds delicious, but we've found that this pizza just doesn't hit the mark.
This product is completely focused on the bread and the toppings are lacking. Yes, the bread is good, with a nice, garlicky flavor that's undeniably appealing if you're a garlic fan. But we wish that there was more cheese and pepperoni to make this a more substantial meal. This pizza isn't a bad option when you're looking for an appetizer to serve at a party, but it's not really main course material if you ask us.
Buy: Emporium Selection cheese fries
Of course, it makes sense to keep frozen fries on hand for whenever you want a fast food-like experience at home, but why stop at plain fries? If you want an appetizer or a side dish that's a bit more interesting than fried potatoes, you may want to check out Emporium Selection's cheese fries. These "fries" are made from halloumi, a firm type of cheese that mostly keeps its shape when exposed to heat. Combined with the crispy breading, this fried cheese is out of this world, offering both an interesting, squeaky texture and plenty of creaminess.
This is a frozen section delicacy that you can put in your air fryer when you need to get dinner on the table quickly, but the sticks can also be fried or grilled. We happen to think that they would make an extra-special side dish at your next barbecue.
Skip: Season's Choice steamed Asian seasoned medley
A lot of people prefer the flavor of fresh vegetables over frozen ones, but we think it's a really good idea to make sure you always have some frozen veggies on hand. They can come in handy in a lot of situations — like when you're making soup — and it ensures you'll never have to eat a meal without vegetables, even if it's been a while since you've gone grocery shopping. That being said, not all frozen vegetable blends taste particularly good. If there's one we suggest you skip at Aldi, it's the Season's Choice steamed Asian seasoned medley vegetable blend.
A poster on Reddit included it in a list of the worst frozen foods at Aldi, and we have to agree. The "seasoning" just isn't that flavorful, and it has an intense sweetness to it that isn't well balanced with salt or acid. Another Redditor said that all of Aldi's mixed vegetable blends "always end up being 90% carrots." That's definitely our experience with this particular product. Just buy the single-variety frozen vegetables and mix them in the pan yourself.
Buy: Sasquatch Pizza Co. half-pepperoni and half-cheese pizza
When different people in your family have different tastes, it can be difficult to find one product that suits everyone. This can be especially tricky with a pizza, since you may only want to put one in the oven instead of making everyone at the table their own individual pie. This is just one of the reasons you might want to consider buying Sasquatch Pizza Co.'s half-pepperoni and half-cheese pizza. It's a pizza that allows you to feed both the meat lovers and the picky eaters without having to go out and get a whole second pizza. And since it's so big, you can be confident that it'll feed even a particularly hungry family.
The crust of the pizza is thick enough that it can hold quite a lot of toppings, but it's not so thick that you feel like the crust is the star of the show. Although the cheese isn't the most flavorful we've ever tried, the pepperoni is seriously delicious, with a fatty oiliness that'll have you going back for another slice.
Skip: Casa Mamita queso-stuffed nachos
There are times when a company tries to offer a novel food product, and it really works. However, there are other products that absolutely fall flat, and Casa Mamita's queso-stuffed nachos is one of them. The idea of stuffed nachos doesn't really make sense — after all, how are you supposed to achieve the requisite crunchiness and simultaneous moistness of the toppings? As it turns out, there are a lot of Aldi fans out there who have found that this frozen appetizer isn't quite as good as it looks.
When prompted about the worst frozen foods at Aldi, one Redditor responded, "The frozen stuffed nachos. Yuck." Others agreed. Another user said, "I can't really wrap my head around frozen nachos." Another claimed to have tried them and responded, "Yeah, these were just Mexican flavor pizza rolls." They may not be the worst thing you've ever tried, but there are much better dishes to try from Aldi's freezer section.
Buy: Sundae Shoppe brookie dough ice cream
If you've never heard of brookie dough ice cream before, don't worry — you're not alone. But if you want to get a taste of some of the best ice cream that Aldi has to offer, this is absolutely an ice cream worth checking out. The mix of chocolate and vanilla ice creams holds chunks of both brownies and cookie dough. The variety of flavors and textures works together to create a delicious pint that feels like an elevated dessert.
There are plenty of other ice cream flavors you can choose from when you're shopping at Aldi, but this Sundae Shoppe selection should absolutely be at the top of your list. You don't even have to buy any baked goods to serve on the side — they're already in the ice cream itself.
Skip: Mama Cozzi's cauliflower crust Margherita pizza
For those who can't eat traditional pizza because it contains gluten — or those who are simply looking for a lower-carb option when it comes to pizza — Mama Cozzi's cauliflower crust Margherita pizza may seem like a great option. That cauliflower crust makes for a much lighter dish that you can eat more of before you start to feel full.
Although this pizza definitely offers an alternative for those who may not be able to eat Aldi's other frozen pizzas, it's still not one of our favorite frozen products from the brand. The crust doesn't really crisp up nicely, leaving you with a messy, soggy pizza. Although the crust itself doesn't taste bad, the pizza as a whole just isn't that flavorful.
Methodology
These specific frozen items from Aldi were selected based on personal experience, Tasting Table reviews, and other online reviews. The "buy" products on this list have a nice flavor and texture and offer solid value, while the "skip" products generally missed something in terms of taste, texture, or value.