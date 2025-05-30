Don't Skip This Fan-Favorite Aldi Freezer Find That Was Made For Your Air Fryer

For many fans, Aldi is proof that cheap prices don't necessarily mean poor quality. In fact, many of Alid's store-brand products taste as good or better than the classic brands they mimic; take for instance our vote for Aldi's absolute best cookie. Well, we're here to add yet another fan-favorite to your next Aldi shopping list — Kirkwood crispy chicken nuggets.

Kirkwood crispy chicken nuggets are not only the subject of many glowing Reddit reviews, but it's also a winner of the 2025 product of the year from Product of the Year USA which is backed by 40,000+ customer reviews. One Reddit post asserts "these are the best frozen chicken product I have ever purchased," with responses describing them as extra crispy, well-spiced, and with a slightly sweet finish to balance their savoriness.

Multiple Reddit posts swear that these nuggets taste exactly like Chick Fil A nuggets. One comment said, "if they are anything like the red bag fillets, they will taste like Chick Fil A." We can corroborate the deliciousness of Kirkwood breaded chicken breast fillets and recommend them as a must-buy item for any first-time Aldi customer. The Kirkwood chicken nuggets are, in a sense, bite-sized versions of the fillets, making for an even more convenient Aldi freezer staple that kids and adults alike will enjoy. Plus, they're small enough to cook and crisp even faster in an air fryer.