Don't Skip This Fan-Favorite Aldi Freezer Find That Was Made For Your Air Fryer
For many fans, Aldi is proof that cheap prices don't necessarily mean poor quality. In fact, many of Alid's store-brand products taste as good or better than the classic brands they mimic; take for instance our vote for Aldi's absolute best cookie. Well, we're here to add yet another fan-favorite to your next Aldi shopping list — Kirkwood crispy chicken nuggets.
Kirkwood crispy chicken nuggets are not only the subject of many glowing Reddit reviews, but it's also a winner of the 2025 product of the year from Product of the Year USA which is backed by 40,000+ customer reviews. One Reddit post asserts "these are the best frozen chicken product I have ever purchased," with responses describing them as extra crispy, well-spiced, and with a slightly sweet finish to balance their savoriness.
Multiple Reddit posts swear that these nuggets taste exactly like Chick Fil A nuggets. One comment said, "if they are anything like the red bag fillets, they will taste like Chick Fil A." We can corroborate the deliciousness of Kirkwood breaded chicken breast fillets and recommend them as a must-buy item for any first-time Aldi customer. The Kirkwood chicken nuggets are, in a sense, bite-sized versions of the fillets, making for an even more convenient Aldi freezer staple that kids and adults alike will enjoy. Plus, they're small enough to cook and crisp even faster in an air fryer.
Preparation and pairing tips for Kirkwood chicken nuggets
Reddit posts and comments in the Facebook Aldi Aisle of Shame group were mostly complimentary of the taste and texture, with many comments recommending crisping them up in the air fryer. Each device is different, so air frying time and temperatures vary from 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes to 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 13 minutes. You might have to experiment with your own air fryer to find the best temperature and cook time, but the bottom line is that Kirkwood crispy chicken nuggets will live up to their name if you air fry them.
Redditors also provided plenty of seasoning and pairing tips to bring Kirkwood chicken nuggets to the next level. One Redditor recommended adding Cajun seasoning and another said they spray the nuggets with pickle juice before air frying. Of course no chicken nugget meal is complete without dipping sauces like honey mustard, chipotle mayo, and barbecue sauce. Pairing Kirkwood chicken nuggets with other tasty and affordable Aldi products is a win-win for your wallet and your cravings. Our list of Aldi products under $1 have two great options for a complete meal; chicken nuggets and Aldi brand macaroni and cheese is the meal every kid dreams about, while you can make an adult version with Aldi brand penne pasta and vodka sauce. For a boneless chicken wing meal, you can toss the chicken nuggets in Aldi's Burman's hot sauce, a clear copycat of Frank's Redhot.