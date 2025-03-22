The Best Frozen Pizza At Aldi Is Basically 2 Pizzas In One
Aldi has a faithful following with plenty of popular products under its proprietary name brand. Adi's frozen pizza brand, Mama Cozzi's, encompasses a variety of pizza styles, from the chewy rising-crust pizzas to thin-crusted tavern pizzas. However, in a ranking of the 10 Aldi pizzas, Mama Cozzi's didn't make the number one spot. The best frozen pizza, according to Tasting Table staff, was the half-cheese, half-pepperoni pie from Sasquatch Pizza Co.
True to its name, Sasquatch makes giant, double-wide rectangular pizzas, and this half-and-half variety means you basically get 2 pizzas in one. This is the rare case where quantity and quality are at an all-time high. Not only does this half-and-half Sasquatch pizza supply two different toppings, but the pizza also passes the taste and texture test. The ranking of Aldi's pizzas was based on the taste and texture of each major pizza component: crust, sauce, cheese, and toppings. The rectangular crust is somewhere between a deep dish and Grandma's pie, with that perfect contrast of a crisp exterior and a chewy, fluffy interior. The sauce packs an aromatic punch from the garlic, but the real stars of the show are the cheese and toppings.
Whether you're a cheese or pepperoni fan, you'll love both halves. The cheese is plentiful, creamy, and gooey, while the pork and beef pepperonis retain a meaty chew and bring a robust umami flavor to complement the mild mozzarella cheese.
More tips to elevate frozen pizza
The good news about a Sasquatch Pizza Co. beating out every variety of Mama Cozzi's pizza is that you can find it at other grocery chains if you don't have an Aldi in your vicinity. That said, you can round out your pizza dinner with a delicious wine pairing from Aldi's impressive selection of private-label Aldi wines; we ranked the Willamette Valley Pinot Noir as our favorite. Dipping sauces are another great accompaniment, and Aldi has a wide variety.
The Sasquatch half-cheese, half-pepperoni pizza is delicious right out of the box. But, you can always make it better. One way to elevate frozen pizza without any additional ingredients or tools is to simply use a higher temperature to bake your pizza. Professional pizza ovens crank up the heat to deliver that perfectly crispy undercarriage and bubbly crust and cheese, so making your own oven extra hot will likely achieve the same results. You could also switch cooking methods, opting to grill the pizza to impart char to the crust and smokiness to the flavor profile. Of course, for true pizza lovers, you could invest in this Hans Grill pizza stone to bring your frozen pizza to the next level. You could easily sneak some veggies onto this massive pizza, making it three or even four pizzas in one; divide the cheese portion into two columns of different veggie toppings while adding fresh mushrooms to the pepperoni side.