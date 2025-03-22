The Best Frozen Pizza At Aldi Is Basically 2 Pizzas In One

Aldi has a faithful following with plenty of popular products under its proprietary name brand. Adi's frozen pizza brand, Mama Cozzi's, encompasses a variety of pizza styles, from the chewy rising-crust pizzas to thin-crusted tavern pizzas. However, in a ranking of the 10 Aldi pizzas, Mama Cozzi's didn't make the number one spot. The best frozen pizza, according to Tasting Table staff, was the half-cheese, half-pepperoni pie from Sasquatch Pizza Co.

True to its name, Sasquatch makes giant, double-wide rectangular pizzas, and this half-and-half variety means you basically get 2 pizzas in one. This is the rare case where quantity and quality are at an all-time high. Not only does this half-and-half Sasquatch pizza supply two different toppings, but the pizza also passes the taste and texture test. The ranking of Aldi's pizzas was based on the taste and texture of each major pizza component: crust, sauce, cheese, and toppings. The rectangular crust is somewhere between a deep dish and Grandma's pie, with that perfect contrast of a crisp exterior and a chewy, fluffy interior. The sauce packs an aromatic punch from the garlic, but the real stars of the show are the cheese and toppings.

Whether you're a cheese or pepperoni fan, you'll love both halves. The cheese is plentiful, creamy, and gooey, while the pork and beef pepperonis retain a meaty chew and bring a robust umami flavor to complement the mild mozzarella cheese.