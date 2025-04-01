Why Store-Bought Gelato Tastes Different From The Real Thing

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A decadent gelato doesn't require an overseas trip to Italy; for starters you can head to these NYC spots for the best gelato. The quality of artisanal products across the globe is crave-worthy, which is why standard store-bought containers can feel so disappointing. Rather than smooth and gliding, home-stored gelato is often rock solid with none of the elegant consistency we know and love. With that said, there's an inside scoop you should know about. If you're wondering why your store-bought dessert is falling flat, it might be time to re-evaluate your freezer's temperature dials.

With minimal fat and aeration, gelato really doesn't fare well with fluctuating temperatures. This is why, in authentic gelato stores, freezers are set to around 12 degrees Fahrenheit – and why these stores tend to use traditional metal tins aka one of the most important things to look for when buying gelato. However, most home refrigerators sit at zero degrees Fahrenheit.

While it is possible to adjust your freezer's temperature, it's important to be mindful of the impact this could have on other food you're storing. The USDA recommends a temperature of zero degrees for long-term freezer storage, and the general guidance is to keep meat at this level to prevent bacterial growth. For die-hard gelato fans, you can weigh the possibility of running a separate mini freezer. This R.W.FLAME Chest Freezer can keep things a little warmer, with a high of 6.8 degrees Fahrenheit while this WATOOR Mini Freezer can reach 14 degrees Fahrenheit.