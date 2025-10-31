This Aldi Frozen Dessert Is Better Than The Restaurant Version, According To Reddit
When enough netizens start saying "walk, don't run" for a specific dessert found at Aldi, it might be worth paying attention to. Though frozen desserts tend to bring images of ice cream pints to mind, there are plenty of other sweet treats to be found in the frozen aisle, and Aldi's tiramisu is a prime example. Once thawed, the creamy layers of store-bought tiramisu offer softened — not soggy — lady fingers, combining to deliver delicious spoonfuls that are tricky to walk away from. "These are better than Restaurant Tiramisu," wrote one Redditor, while another added, "This is my FAVORITE thing to buy!! It's divine!"
Though photos on packaging don't often resemble what is inside, an Aldi buyer insists that the picture on Aldi's tiramisu box is the same as the imported product. More importantly, the buyer notes that the taste of the dessert is even better than how it appears. Indeed, this tiramisu is a sight to behold, with dramatic piping that looks like small peaks. One sampler compared the treat to a similar dessert sold at Trader Joe's and asserts Aldi's recipe is the clear winner. Unfortunately, this tasty treat only appears in stores during select weeks, so you may want to stock up on the packages when you can find them.
Dessert for your next dinner party is sorted
Aldi's Specially Selected Tiramisu has all the elements you expect from this classic recipe: ladyfingers that taste like coffee and marsala wine, an airy layer of mascarpone cheese, and a pretty dusting of powdery cocoa powder. One reviewer noticed the tiramisu might appear to be thinner than other layered recipes, but ingredients like nonfat milk and mascarpone combine to offer a satisfyingly creamy coffee-flavored treat that has a balanced texture.
Since this dessert is sold frozen, shoppers have recommended thawing the treat in the fridge for several hours before slicing pieces to serve. Unlike tiramisu recipes made from scratch, colder pieces of tiramisu can be easier to portion and plate. When packaged in a personal pan like the one found inside packages of Aldi's Specially Selected Tiramisu, this is the kind of dish that can make hosting dinner parties easier. It is worth noting that this tray doesn't come with a resealable lid, so you'll need to figure out how to store what is left over or devour the dessert in one sitting. We certainly wouldn't blame you if you did, especially when enjoying this treat in the comfort of your home.