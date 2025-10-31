This Aldi Frozen Dessert Is Better Than The Restaurant Version, According To Reddit

When enough netizens start saying "walk, don't run" for a specific dessert found at Aldi, it might be worth paying attention to. Though frozen desserts tend to bring images of ice cream pints to mind, there are plenty of other sweet treats to be found in the frozen aisle, and Aldi's tiramisu is a prime example. Once thawed, the creamy layers of store-bought tiramisu offer softened — not soggy — lady fingers, combining to deliver delicious spoonfuls that are tricky to walk away from. "These are better than Restaurant Tiramisu," wrote one Redditor, while another added, "This is my FAVORITE thing to buy!! It's divine!"

Though photos on packaging don't often resemble what is inside, an Aldi buyer insists that the picture on Aldi's tiramisu box is the same as the imported product. More importantly, the buyer notes that the taste of the dessert is even better than how it appears. Indeed, this tiramisu is a sight to behold, with dramatic piping that looks like small peaks. One sampler compared the treat to a similar dessert sold at Trader Joe's and asserts Aldi's recipe is the clear winner. Unfortunately, this tasty treat only appears in stores during select weeks, so you may want to stock up on the packages when you can find them.