The 2 Ingredients You Need To Whip Up Mascarpone At Home

If you've ever had Italian desserts like a classic tiramisu or a good cannoli, you know the creamy luxury that is mascarpone cheese filling. Mascarpone cheese's high butterfat imparts a signature pillowy richness to these and countless other desserts and savory recipes. When shopping for the dairy product at the grocery store, though, you might have noticed that mascarpone cheese can come at a high price since it is often imported from Italy and is less of a common household ingredient in the United States. The good news is you do not need to let the cost stop you from using the ingredient. You can actually whip up mascarpone super easily at home with just two simple items: lemon juice and heavy cream.

Heavy cream, which is composed of about 36% to 40% milkfat, forms curds when combined with acidic lemon juice and gentle heat on the stovetop. The citrus' acid (as is the case with enzymes like rennet used to make cheese) coagulates the heavy cream and naturally separates the dairy's curd from the whey. The result is a velvety rich cheese that is easy to make with minimal ingredients and equipment. Though you could technically combine lemon juice with whipping cream (which contains about 30% milkfat), lighter cream versions will make for a mascarpone with less of a buttery flavor and mouthfeel. So, it's best to go with the full-fat stuff when making it at home.