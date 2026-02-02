15 Must-Have Aldi Finds Hitting Shelves In February 2026
New month, new Aldi Finds. If you're new to shopping at Aldi, "Aldi Finds" are limited-time products that rotate on a weekly basis and don't restock once they're sold out. February notably holds Valentine's Day, and though many heart-shaped items already made an appearance in Aldi's must-have January 2026 Finds, the store still has you covered for any last-minute gift shopping.
You can always count on Aldi to stock its shelves with seasonal products that make the calendar holidays feel more special — and February's selection is no different. That said, Aldi often gets ahead of the holidays, so this month you'll already be seeing several green-colored items popping up in preparation for St. Patrick's Day in March.
Looking through the following list of Aldi Finds items that have to make it into your cart, you'll also notice that a whole lot of specialty cheese is hitting the shelves in the upcoming weeks — so now would be a good time to brush up on how to build a charcuterie board. As is customary for Aldi, the prices are very affordable, and every single item is priced under $10.
Specially Selected Heart Shaped Macarons
Skip the flowers this year and instead surprise your darling with soft and flavorful heart-shaped macarons. Each box comes with six treats, three in raspberry flavor and three in vanilla. They're also gluten-free, as an added perk for those with an intolerance. These will be available starting February 4, 2026, going for $3.89 per box.
Sundae Shoppe Italian Gelato Cups
Gelato is the perfect pick for February. It's softer and creamier than regular ice cream, therefore feeling more like a comforting dessert and less like a brain freeze experience. Aldi's Sundae Shoppe Italian Gelato Cups are a returning favorite, and you can get them in three flavors: pistachio, cappuccino, and chocolate hazelnut. Two cups will be selling for $3.99 from February 4 onward.
Emporium Selection Valentine's Day Cheese Assortment
The first cheese drop of the month takes place in the first week of February, with three Valentine's Day-themed Emporium Selection cheeses hitting the shelves. There's Mature Cheddar, Gin & Rhubarb Wensleydale, and Raspberry & White Chocolate Wensleydale, each costing $3.99. These absolutely deserve a place on your Valentine's Day charcuterie board.
Specially Selected Seafood Bisque
Aldi has a great frozen food selection, whether you're after fish fillets or pre-made convenience dishes. The Specially Selected Seafood Bisque falls into the latter category, though it still feels fancy. Made with scallops and shrimp in a French-style shellfish bisque sauce, sprinkled with cheese and parsley. Just be mindful that it contains alcohol, as the sauce is made with sherry and white wine. Find it at Aldi on February 4, priced at $8.99.
Tuscan Garden Muffuletta Olive Salad
The classic muffuletta sandwich is a massive, bulky sammie usually cut into quarters, featuring three to four different cold cuts and a special type of salad that's built from pickled veggies, mostly spotlighting olives. Starting February 4, Aldi will be selling the Tuscan Garden Muffuletta Olive Salad Mix for $4.99, so you can put the whole sandwich together in a matter of minutes, sparing yourself the veggie chopping.
Breakfast Best Stuffed Waffles
Those who like to start the mornings with hearty waffles will want to plan their Aldi trips for February 11. The Breakfast Best stuffed, frozen, maple brioche waffles come in two varieties, each priced at $5.95. There are two options: Chicken Sausage, Egg & Reduced Fat Cheddar, as well as Bacon, Egg & Reduced Fat Cheddar. Both have about 14 grams of protein per serving, come with four waffles per box, and can be made in the microwave.
Season's Choice Smoothie Blends
If your New Year's resolutions include getting more fruits and veggies into your diet, smoothies are an easy way to hit that goal. To help you out, Aldi is rolling out two different Season's Choice Smoothie Blends on February 11, each selling for $6.99. Both blends include mango, pineapple, and apple, but the Green Dream adds spinach and avocado to the mix, while the Seaside blend adds strawberry and banana.
Bake Shop Paczki
All donuts are puffy and delicious, but European donuts just hit different. Aldi brings the Bake Shop Polish Paczki back every February right before Lent, as they're traditionally eaten on Mardi Gras (also known as Fat Tuesday). They are filled with lots of Bavarian cream and topped with powdered sugar, perfectly indulgent, and just $3.69 for a four-pack. Look for them at Aldi on February 11.
Simply Nature Organic Hemp Seeds
Hemp seeds are one of the seeds you should definitely be cooking with, as they're a super nutritious source of plant-based protein, as well as omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. Aldi is stocking the shelves with Simply Nature organic shelled hemp seeds on February 11, selling them for $5.49. Each serving has 10 grams of protein, and they come in a resealable bag for ease of use.
Emporium Selection Irish Cheese Truckle Assortment
The second cheese drop from Emporium Selection will happen on February 18, featuring three different Irish cheeses: Irish Cheddar with Irish Beer, Irish Cheddar with Irish Whiskey, and Aged Irish Cheddar. These are a seasonal return leading up to St. Patrick's Day, and at only $3.99 per cheese, they're certainly a lucky find.
Bremer Potato & Onion Pierogies
Pierogi, traditional Polish dumplings, are wonderful when made from scratch — but they do require a good chunk of time to make. For a speedier option, Aldi will be selling frozen Bremer Potato & Onion Pierogies that can be tossed into the air fryer and ready to enjoy within a few minutes. Look for them on February 18, costing $9.99 for a four-pound bag.
Priano Bronze Cut Pasta
Winter months often bring along the seasonal colds, and when the whole family has been sneezing for a little too long, it's time to take a page out of nonna's cookbook and make pastina, also known as Italian penicillin soup. Tiny pasta is perfect for this type of soup, and Aldi is stocking Priano Bronze Cut Pasta, including orzo and mini stars, on February 18. The pasta is imported from Italy and priced at $1.99.
Aldi Irish Bread Mix
If baking bread from scratch feels a bit intimidating, the two Irish bread mixes that are coming to Aldi on February 25 for $2.49 are quite the flavorful compromise. The Aldi Beer Bread Mix calls for butter and beer of choice (which you can also get at the store, since Aldi has a solid beer selection), while the Aldi Soda Bread Mix needs butter and soda water.
St. Patrick's Day Trail Mixes
Some question Aldi's definition of a trail mix, because it's so often packed with cookies and other candy. Indeed, between the two Southern Grove St. Patrick's-themed trail mixes that are coming to Aldi on February 25 and selling for $4.89, you'll find dehydrated marshmallows and shortbread cookies in at least one. Definitions aside, these would make a tasty snack while you're looking for a pot of gold.
Emporium Selection St. Patrick's Cheese Assortment
The final week of February brings the Emporium Selection cheese rollout of the month. As is fitting for the season, they're a nod to St. Patrick's Day. There's Irish Porter, cheddar cheese made with porter ale, and Sage Derby, a mild cheese flavored with sage. The latter might ring some familiar bells if you enjoyed the Frankenstein sage cheese from Aldi's October 2025 selection. Snag the seasonal cheeses for $3.99 on February 25.