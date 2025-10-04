Aldi's Must-Have October 2025 Finds Hitting Shelves Now

Ready your shopping carts, Aldi fans; October is bringing new goodies to the store's shelves. As a quintessential fall month, October holds all the colors and flavors of autumnal magic, but without the hectic craze of the holiday season that inevitably creeps up on us in November and December. Well, except for Halloween, but that craze is more than welcome. As such, Aldi's stores are getting richer for a variety of pumpkin-themed foods, spooky-looking snacks, and festive drinks you can already start stocking up for Christmas.

Though the full list of seasonal items is much longer (and those who enjoyed Aldi's 2024 fall selection will be happy to hear some are returning favorites), we went ahead and selected the top 12 that you should definitely grab at Aldi in October. They're being released through the weekly selection of Aldi Finds, which means they're only going to be available for a limited time; so if you see something on this list that's a must-have, jot down the release date and run to grab it before it's gone — which might be sooner rather than later, since the prices are a great bargain, as is customary for this German retailer.