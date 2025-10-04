Aldi's Must-Have October 2025 Finds Hitting Shelves Now
Ready your shopping carts, Aldi fans; October is bringing new goodies to the store's shelves. As a quintessential fall month, October holds all the colors and flavors of autumnal magic, but without the hectic craze of the holiday season that inevitably creeps up on us in November and December. Well, except for Halloween, but that craze is more than welcome. As such, Aldi's stores are getting richer for a variety of pumpkin-themed foods, spooky-looking snacks, and festive drinks you can already start stocking up for Christmas.
Though the full list of seasonal items is much longer (and those who enjoyed Aldi's 2024 fall selection will be happy to hear some are returning favorites), we went ahead and selected the top 12 that you should definitely grab at Aldi in October. They're being released through the weekly selection of Aldi Finds, which means they're only going to be available for a limited time; so if you see something on this list that's a must-have, jot down the release date and run to grab it before it's gone — which might be sooner rather than later, since the prices are a great bargain, as is customary for this German retailer.
Reggano Pastas Halloween Pasta
You can eat your regular penne and farfalle all year round, so why not switch to fun Halloween shapes during the spooky season? Hitting the stores on October 1 and costing $2.29, Reggano Pastas Halloween Pasta is a mix of colors and creative shapes, such as bats, spiders, and pumpkins. The macaroni is colored with black carrot and tomato powder, bringing a little extra flavor to the pantry staple. Serve them in a pumpkin bowl from Aldi's pumpkin-themed September selection.
Emporium Selection Halloween Cheese Assortment
Personally, we would fight zombies for this Halloween cheese selection. There are four available flavors, each with a unique spooky design: Freaky Franken Sage Mild Derby has an eye-catching Frankenstein vibe, Bat Knit Crazy Cheddar shows a bat wearing a red knit sweater, and Death By Garlic Black Cheddar features pearly white vampire fangs. There's also the Scary Pumpkin Spice Wensleydale, though people have mixed feelings about pumpkin-spiced cheese. You can find these at Aldi for $4.49, after October 1.
Specially Selected Apple Cider Mini Cakes
As the weather gets colder, we naturally start craving delicious apple desserts that sweeten up the fall. When you're in the mood for something seasonal and sweet but don't have the time to make it from scratch, Apple Cider Mini Cakes are a must-have treat to have in stock. Available from the very first week of October, they come in a pack of two for $4.69 and are also sold in a Sticky Toffee Pudding flavor.
Specially Selected Pumpkin Spice Sliced Brioche
According to Geoffrey Zakarian, brioche is the best bread for French toast. This October, make the breakfast favorite with Aldi's autumnal, pumpkin-spiced brioche that already comes appropriately, thickly sliced. Customers who have sampled it confirm it's a great French toast pick, plus it freezes well, too, in case you want to stock up. The price of one sliced loaf is $4.49.
Mama Cozzi's Halloween Pizza
Pumpkin- and ghost-shaped pizzas are sure to be a hit with the kids, not just because of the fun shapes, but also because they're heavy on the cheese. The Ghost Pizza only features marinara for the friendly ghost's mouth, so you might need to add a bit extra for the moisture. The eerie-looking Pumpkin Pizza, on the other hand, comes with more sauce and three different cheese types. The individual pies cost $4.99 and are available from October 1 onwards.
Hard Seltzer Holiday Party Pack
Aldi is dropping fun holiday drinks starting on October 3. A variety pack of hard seltzers will cost you $12.99, giving you four delicious flavors to enjoy: Pear Martini, Cranberry Pomegranate, Cherry Spice, and Berry Bramble. They're gluten-free, naturally flavored, and do contain alcohol, so if you're in any of the states where you can't buy alcohol at Aldi, you might need to make a trip across state lines to grab these.
Winterliebe Apple Punch Mulled Wine
Another alcoholic beverage hitting the shelves on October 3 is Winterliebe Apple Punch Mulled Wine, which you'll definitely want to have on hand for the upcoming winter months. The apple punch is spiced with cinnamon and cloves, and only costs $5.99 per bottle. You can also get the Cherry Mulled Wine version, which comes flavored with cinnamon, cloves, and citrus peel.
Simply Nature Pumpkin Spice Bread
After you've enjoyed that pumpkin brioche we mentioned earlier, get ready for sliced Pumpkin Spice Bread on October 8, priced at $3.99. This streusel-topped loaf is the perfect match for any of the best pumpkin butters we're indulging in this fall. Prefer to keep it lighter on the pumpkin flavor? Use the bread to give a tasty upgrade to the classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich instead.
Priano Ravioli
Four minutes — that's all you need to cook Aldi's new Priano Ravioli, making them the ultimate quick-fix autumnal dish. The Butternut Squash ravioli are made from a mix of cheeses, spices, and roasted butternut squash, so we'd love to eat them in a hearty, comforting fall soup. There's also the Pumpkin & Sage version, spotlighting the flavor of the bold, earthy herb, which you can enhance further by serving the ravioli with sage brown butter. Grab either of these for $3.69.
Belmont Pumpkin Spice Whipped Cheesecake
Mark your calendars for October 15 because Aldi is bringing back its seasonal Pumpkin Spice Whipped Cheesecake. This dessert is rather polarizing — some people enjoy it, while others find it off-putting. It has a dominating sweet flavor and a very soft texture once thawed, so some have recommended eating it as a frozen dessert instead. Pick up your own for $6.29 and let your taste buds be the judge.
Southern Grove Halloween Trail Mix
Aldi's Southern Grove Halloween Trail Mix is bringing the creepy factor to your snacks. The Worms & Dirt mix is filled with gummy worms, pretzels, honey-roasted peanuts, crushed crème-filled cookies, milk fudge mini cups, and brownie cookie pieces — perfect for zombies with a sweet tooth. The Vampire Hunter Garlic version features honey-roasted sesame sticks, roasted almonds, pretzels, sesame oat bran sticks, roasted chickpeas, and the must-have vampire-resistant garlic seasoning. Both mixes are releasing on October 15 and cost $4.89.
Specially Selected Brioche Stuffing Mix
Don't forget to stock your pantry with boxed stuffing mix for all future festive meals. Starting October 29, Aldi will carry the Specially Selected Brioche Stuffing Mix in two flavors, Herb and Garlic Rosemary. The inclusion of brioche makes this stuffing feel a bit more exclusive, a welcome trait if you're hosting company. At less than $2 per box and only taking five minutes to make, you can't really beat that level of convenience.