The Best Bread For French Toast, According To Geoffrey Zakarian

French toast is the ultimate brunch dish. It's perfectly sweet with an added hit of protein from the custardy batter and is generally a crowd-pleaser. You can give French toast a savory twist, or stuff it with Nutella; there are endless ways to enjoy it. It's hard to imagine how you could improve French toast, but the kind of bread you use could take this breakfast dish to the next level. Geoffrey Zakarian, co-host of "The Kitchen," revealed his bread of choice to Tasting Table.

"I like a dense brioche loaf, cut into thick slices," said Zakarian. "The sweetness of the bread goes well with the slightly browned butter in the pan and the thickness is perfect for soaking up the batter."

An authentic brioche bread is considered a French pastry. This bread has a high amount of butter and eggs for an almost cake-like flavor and consistency. The decadence of brioche makes it a perfect option for this breakfast recipe. Plus, the puffy bread soaks up the eggy batter and retains moisture while it cooks, which makes your French toast perfectly crisp on the outside but fluffy and rich on the inside.