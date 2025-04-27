The States Where You Can't Buy Alcohol At Aldi

When you think about Aldi, you think of the most affordable grocery stores out there. With that in mind, you may not picture award-winning beers and wines, but you'd be wrong. Aldi sells a vast assortment of wines, from its Winking Owl brand to private label wines (which we ranked here), all of which are big hits not only here in the States but across the pond, as well. Unfortunately, buying a bottle of Pacific Fruit Sweet Pineapple Wine on a standard Saturday Aldi run isn't a privilege that every shopper gets to experience due to liquor and alcohol laws that vary by state.

Currently, Aldi is operating locations in 40 states (and Washington D.C., a federal district), but does not sell alcohol in 10 of those states, including Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, or Rhode Island. Of the other 30 states (and federal district) where Aldi sells alcohol, the stores only sell beer and wine, but no hard liquor. If it were up to Aldi, the big-name grocer would most likely stock its well-known wines at every store in the country, but alcohol and liquor laws make finding the fruity bottles a gamble. A surefire way to know if your Aldi store sells alcohol is to check the store locator.