The Absolute Best Aldi Wine, According To A Sommelier

According to Aldi's product description, the Willamette Valley Pinot Noir has notes of cherry, raspberry, and rhubarb. One note is that it's listed as a seasonal item, so you should check your local Aldi before you go to buy a bottle. The prices vary by location per Aldi's website — so don't hold us to the price point mentioned. And it's not just us who love this wine; another publication says you should keep your place stocked with this seasonal wine while another review ranks it as unique considering it's the first variety from Oregon sold by the grocery store chain.

You might want to know the best foods that pair well with the rich-tasting but affordable bottle of Pinot Noir after you find it at your local Aldi. One option, according to our writer, is to serve it with our easy roasted salmon recipe. The fruity wine pairs well with the smoky flavors of grilled salmon, too. Other comforting meals to pair it with are roast chicken, roast beef, and other dark meats like lamb. To take advice from Aldi, the store suggests pairing it with roasted duck. And if you just want the wine for a cocktail party, here are the best foods to buy at Aldi in 2024, including a hummus that can be placed on your charcuterie board.