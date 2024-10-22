The Absolute Best Aldi Wine, According To A Sommelier
When you think of sommelier-approved wines, your mind and palate most likely go to your swanky local wine shop with those pricey bottles — not the budget-friendly grocer known as Aldi. But like any true Aldi customer knows, the brand offers a range of quality wines at an affordable price. Tasting Table put together a ranking of the private-label wines sold at Aldi and the top spot went to its Specially Selected Willamette Valley Pinot Noir.
We trust our writer's suggestions partly because she's a certified sommelier — and there's quite a rigorous process to become a sommelier. The Willamette Valley Pinot Noir was granted the top spot for an array of reasons. First, its $13.99 price point is a bargain compared to many other wines produced in Oregon's Willamette Valley, which can cost upwards of $30 a bottle. Its color, balance of fruity flavors like strawberry and red cherry, and its ABV of 12.5% prove its authenticity.
More details and food pairings for Aldi's Willamette Valley Pinot Noir
According to Aldi's product description, the Willamette Valley Pinot Noir has notes of cherry, raspberry, and rhubarb. One note is that it's listed as a seasonal item, so you should check your local Aldi before you go to buy a bottle. The prices vary by location per Aldi's website — so don't hold us to the price point mentioned. And it's not just us who love this wine; another publication says you should keep your place stocked with this seasonal wine while another review ranks it as unique considering it's the first variety from Oregon sold by the grocery store chain.
You might want to know the best foods that pair well with the rich-tasting but affordable bottle of Pinot Noir after you find it at your local Aldi. One option, according to our writer, is to serve it with our easy roasted salmon recipe. The fruity wine pairs well with the smoky flavors of grilled salmon, too. Other comforting meals to pair it with are roast chicken, roast beef, and other dark meats like lamb. To take advice from Aldi, the store suggests pairing it with roasted duck. And if you just want the wine for a cocktail party, here are the best foods to buy at Aldi in 2024, including a hummus that can be placed on your charcuterie board.